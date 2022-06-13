RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Serah Teshna throws expensive party for son with Victor Wanyama at 9 months

Dennis Milimo

Serah Teshna and Victor Wanyama welcomed baby Arel on September 9, 2021

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu
Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu

Kenyan actress Serah Teshna Ndanu threw a lavish party of her son Arel upon turning nine months and it was all glitz and glamour.

Moments captured from the lavish party were later shared on her social media platforms complete with a letter explaining why she was celebrating her son at 9 months.

According to the Igiza actress, number 9 happens to be a very significant number in her baby’s life as it symbolizes divine completeness.

“Nine. Not just a number to us. Nine is very significant in my baby’s life. Born on 9.9.21 at 9am and finally turning 9 months is cogent. Number 9 also Used 49 times in Scripture, symbolizes divine completeness or conveys the meaning of finality.

“Definitely a strong message to me by God. My baby was the missing puzzle. To complete me and make me whole. ♥️," Serah Teshna said in part.

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu
Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu Pulse Live Kenya

She further stated that number 9 also represents the fruits of the Holy Spirit and therefore her son is the strongest sign sent to her by God.

“The number 9 also represents the fruits of God's Holy Spirit, which are Faithfulness, Gentleness, Goodness, Joy, Kindness, Long suffering, Love, Peace and Self-control (Galatians 5:22 - 23).

"9 is one of the numbers that your guardian angels will send to you at the moment when you need help and support. My Son is the strongest sign that God sent me. I’ve found a new meaning to love, my purpose in life and my strength when I’m desperately in need of one,” Ms Ndanu wrote.

The talented actress also gushed over her son with lovely words, before thanking those who graced the occasion.

Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu
Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu Actress Serah Teshna Ndanu Pulse Live Kenya

“Happy Nine months my Angel, my heart, My life, My twin, My happiness and a joy. I love you with my entire soul. Here is to a great milestone baby! We love you more than words baby. God is the Greatest," she shared.

Adding that; Arel - Meaning The Lion of God. We wanted to have a mini- intimate celebration with close friend and family. A garden setup with a vintage and contemporary modern themed soirée and that’s exactly what Black Tie Events Kenya delivered to the T. Thank you for making my little Lion 🦁 and guests feel extremely special,”.

Award winning actress Serah Teshna and her boyfriend Footballer Victor Wanyama welcomed their son Arel back in September 2021 but made the news public after 40 days.

The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.

Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna
Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna Victor Wanyama & Serah Teshna expecting their first child together Pulse Live Kenya

Dennis Milimo

