Seth Olale joins Citizen TV days after leaving NTV

Olale left NTV after 10 years

Seasoned media personality Seth Duncan Olale has officially joined Royal Media Services (RMS), days after announcing his exit from Nation Media Group station NTV.

In his update, Olale said that he has joined the SK Macharia owned station "Citizen TV" as a senior reporter.

“Today, I officially commenced the role of a Senior Reporter, at Royal Media Services,” announced Olale.

The announcement come days after Olale made it public that he had ended his 10 years’ relationship with Nation Media Group.

On March 23, 2022, Olale disclosed that he joined NTV in 2011 as a sports intern but has risen through the ranks to the position of a senior current affairs and investigative reporter.

A thankful Olale said that he will forever be indebted to the Kimathi street placed media house for nurturing the journalist he is right now.

“It’s been an incredible decade serving at the Nation Media Group, NTV, right from a Sports intern in 2011 to a Senior Current Affairs & Investigative Reporting. I am forever indebted to this amazing institution for the overwhelming support it gave me over the years,” shared Seth Olale.

Olale's exit from NTV came months after the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) poached three Nation Media Group journalists - Anita Nkonge, Brian Osweta and Victor Kiprop.

Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo

The celebrated journalist joins Citizen TV weeks after Nation Media welcomed Joe Ageyo as their new Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast. Joe parted ways with Citizen TV after 4 years.

According to an announcement by NMG CEO Stephen Gitama, Ageyo will start working at the media house from April 1, 2022.

“As Editorial Director - Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group's editorial strategy. Joe will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG's broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms,” read an excerpt of the CEO.

