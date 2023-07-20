Why Bunge La Wananchi's Jakababa begged police to lobby teargas in his cell

Upon his release, Jakababa revealed that he had missed participating in protests during his time in custody, particularly the one on July 12.

He described his experience in custody as challenging, especially when he pleaded with the police to allow him to attend the protests and promised to return afterward, but his request was denied.

Drawing a parallel with the biblical figures Paul and Silas, Jakababa shared that, like them, he had prayed for the cell doors to open, but unfortunately, his prayers went unanswered.

Jakababa further explained that he had even pleaded with the police to release tear gas inside his cell, hoping to experience a semblance of being on the streets alongside fellow protesters.

However, his request was met with refusal from the authorities.

Now that he was finally free, Shadrack expressed his gratitude to Azimio leader Raila Odinga and lawyer Danstan Omari for their efforts in facilitating his release.

Which role does Jakababa play in Bunge La Wananchi

It is widely known that Jakababa is an ardent supporter of Raila Odinga, and he consistently expresses his admiration for the Azimio leader through his TikTok videos.

Within Bunge La Wananchi, Jakababa often takes the lead in storytelling and providing insights into the current state of affairs in the country.

He openly criticizes legislators whom he believes are not fulfilling their duties, providing compelling reasons why they should be removed from office.

