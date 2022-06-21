Seasoned media personality Shaffie Weru is celebrating his daughter Milan Arafa upon turning 17-years-old.
Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]
Shaffie's daughter Milan stays in the US with her mother and former songstress Debbie Asila
The former radio presenter used his Instagram page to pamper Milan with sweet words, stating that he has never seen such a beautiful 17-year-old in the world.
“I tried searching for the most beautiful 17-year-old in the world en I realized she’s the one reading this message. Happy birthday MilanReee! My gorgeous daughter. Love you, dear. #MilanArafa #theraverendsfamily #allahamdulillah,” Shaffie Weru wrote.
The media personality sired his first born daughter Milan with singer Debbie Asila.
Ms Asila was a member of the famous girl group Tatuu and later worked as a radio presenter and later on a marketer for the Music Copyright Society of Kenya before leaving for America. They have been living in California since 2016 and Shaffie visits them often.
The two separated, Shaffie remarried and started a family with another lady identified as Joan Mwihaki and they have a daughter as well named Nia.
The former Kiss Fm presenter has four children Milan, his firstborn daughter with former songstress Debbie Asila, Nia his second born with Joan Mwihaki and her son Tyron Jabali, whom he adopted. He also adopted another girl.
Speaking exclusively to Pulse Kenya's Dennis Milimo back in June 2019, Shaffie said, “I now have four kids. I have two adopted kids and two of my own. I adopted a girl recently so I have one adopted son and one adopted girl.”
Shaffie added that when he met Joan Mwihaki his daughter Nia’s mother, she already had Jabali.
“When Mama Nia and I met, she already had another child and that is the boy na ukichukua ng’ombe lazima uchukue na mkia,” said the popular radio presenter.
“What’s the best part about being a dad?” we sought to find out.
“Seeing my kids grow, every birthday is a milestone to me and that is why I always make sure it’s a big deal. That’s why I always celebrate their birthdays. You know majority of people decide to celebrate certain milestones like 5 years, 10 years or 15 years me every trip around the sun is very important to me,” he divulged.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke