Shakib Lutaaya's special message to girlfriend Zari on birthday

Amos Robi

Zari has turned 42 years old

Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya

Shakib Lutaaya the lover to South African Ugandan businesswoman Zari is a man that is loved and he could not hide his feelings as he celebrated his fiancé's birthday.

Shakib on his Instagram shared photos of himself with Zari captioned with a sweet message celebrating her birthday.

Happy birthday Queen 👸🏼 truly amazing and beautiful! I love you always and for Eva Eva!! lucky to have you baby 😘❤️💖,” Shakib wrote.

The birthday girl responded saying “Thank you my love. I love you so much babe❤️”

In the photos taken during separate times, Shakib held his lover close indicating he was there she was his.

Businesswoman Zari Hassan
Businesswoman Zari Hassan

READ: Women on my case, you're cheating with married men, leave me alone - Zari

The two have not hidden their romance from the public glare and share photos and videos of each other enjoying their company at different times.

Zari recently revealed that to her followers that Shakib is ready to meet her dad and ask for her hand in marriage.

Speaking in the company of her man, Zari threw a jab at those anticipating for her love life’s fall out saying those waiting for her relationship to fall would wait until thy kingdom comes.

The mother of five has attributed the peace she is enjoying to her man who she says is doing her right.

Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya
Zari Hassan with boyfriend Shakib Lutaaya

READ: I may be old but Shakib won’t let go - Zari

"I'm starting to grow big. I see the cheek. I have given myself a lot of peace. Mr. Lutaaya you're giving me a lot of peace, Mr. Lutaaya whatever you are doing, add more. Add me another dose, whatever you are doing because they are working, they are working. Even those bewitching are frustrated, they need a refund,” Zari said.

Zari who has turned 42 has also defended her relationship with her man who is 30 years old saying she was not going to succumb to the standards set by society.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
