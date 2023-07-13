The sports category has moved to a new website.

Shakilla explains details behind video with Lava Lava, denies leaking it

Amos Robi

The viral video has elicited mixed reactions from netizens who have questioned motives behind its leak

Sociliate Shakilla has broken her silence on a circulating video where she is seen in an intimate situation with Tanzanian singer Lava Lava.

Shakilla, found herself at the center of a storm after the video surfaced online, and it appeared that the 'Ng'ari Ng'ari' singer was unaware of the video being recorded.

The socialite has expressed surprise and distanced herself from claims that she shared the video online.

She, however, confirmed that she is the one in the video, adding that the interaction with Lava Lava happened over two years ago.

"There's a video circulating online with me and the named person in the video. I would like to mention that I am surprised to see the video, as this was taken over two years ago with a third party's phone, whom I have not spoken to or engaged with, in over a year," Shakilla said.

She added: "I am not going back and forth answering any questions about this video, as I am not responsible for posting or having any engagements with the third party involved."

Meanwhile, Lava Lava is yet to make any public statement regarding the matter. It remains to be seen whether he will address the issue or maintain silence.

The video, which quickly went viral, elicited a range of reactions from netizens. Some questioned the motives behind leaking the footage, suggesting it could be a deliberate attempt to generate attention for an upcoming project or simply to tarnish the reputations of those involved.

Shakilla has in the past found herself in tricky circumstances with other famous celebrities.

In October 2020, singer Willy Paul had her arrested at his residence for trespassing. She was detained till she was released on bail.

