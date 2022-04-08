Shaq the Yungin is toxic - Sean Preezy explains why he stole best friend's girlfriend

Responding to a fan who had asked: "Why did you do that to your bestfriend? That's so lame bruh," Preezydential responded: "To be honest, this will be my first time speaking on this but..."

He went on to profess his love for TikToker Cindy Kipsang stating that he "fell" for her and she just happened to be an ex to someone associated closely with.

Sean, in a more detailed rant on his friendship with Shaq, stated that his fellow presenter at NRG Radio is "toxic", confirming that their friendship is over.

"When you lose all respect for someone you once called your friend, there isn't any room for negotiation. I lost respect for that person I used to be close with because of his decisions, actions and toxicity," Sean stated.

The radio host added: "And we move on with life... The best things take time..."

Shaq The Yungin on his break up with Cindy Kipsang

In February, Shaq took to social media in a series of posts indicating that he and Cindy had broken up and that he had been hurt that she got together with his best friend.

“You messed my whole life Cindy. My mother and my whole grandmother are thinking I have lost it but for what. God bless you but whatever you have done to mean thanks bro. I wish I knew I was less of a bro to you. I have nothing but love but thank you.

“I honestly can’t believe all this but I will accept it all. God bless you guys. I’m done and I never meant to end like this. posting back to normal now sorry if I’m the one that hurt you Cindy, but was never meant to end like this. Posting back to normal now, sorry for the drama, but I had your back Cindy," he posted.