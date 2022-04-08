NRG Radio presenter Sean Preezy has finally given his side of the story in the evolving saga of his new relationship with Shaq the Yungin's ex-girlfriend.
Shaq the Yungin is toxic - Sean Preezy explains why he stole best friend's girlfriend
Sean Preezy confirms he is no longer best friends with fellow NRG presenter Shaq The Yungin
Responding to a fan who had asked: "Why did you do that to your bestfriend? That's so lame bruh," Preezydential responded: "To be honest, this will be my first time speaking on this but..."
He went on to profess his love for TikToker Cindy Kipsang stating that he "fell" for her and she just happened to be an ex to someone associated closely with.
Sean, in a more detailed rant on his friendship with Shaq, stated that his fellow presenter at NRG Radio is "toxic", confirming that their friendship is over.
"When you lose all respect for someone you once called your friend, there isn't any room for negotiation. I lost respect for that person I used to be close with because of his decisions, actions and toxicity," Sean stated.
The radio host added: "And we move on with life... The best things take time..."
Shaq The Yungin on his break up with Cindy Kipsang
In February, Shaq took to social media in a series of posts indicating that he and Cindy had broken up and that he had been hurt that she got together with his best friend.
“You messed my whole life Cindy. My mother and my whole grandmother are thinking I have lost it but for what. God bless you but whatever you have done to mean thanks bro. I wish I knew I was less of a bro to you. I have nothing but love but thank you.
“I honestly can’t believe all this but I will accept it all. God bless you guys. I’m done and I never meant to end like this. posting back to normal now sorry if I’m the one that hurt you Cindy, but was never meant to end like this. Posting back to normal now, sorry for the drama, but I had your back Cindy," he posted.
In a later interview at the sidelines of an event in Nairobi, Shaq would add: "...it’s actually real life and this thing blew up on the internet. It’s something that has been going on for the past one and a half months but people in my circle kept telling me. Because you know this is my best friend na huyu ni manzi yangu and we have been together for almost one year now."
