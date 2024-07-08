Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Steve Jacob Maunda, known in the media space as Shatta Bway has opened up about his efforts to help his two young children navigate life without their mother.

In an interview with TV47, the father of two shared his approach to ensuring his children grow up without childhood trauma after the tragic loss of their mother on June 25, 2023.

Keeping the memory alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta emphasised the importance of allowing his children to remember and talk about their late mother whenever they feel the need.

He believes that this open approach will help them heal and healthily process their grief.

“If they bring their mother up, I do not believe in blocking the conversation because I want them to heal through it,” he stated.

Media personality Shatta Bway and his two children Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“One day, when they grow up, they will have childhood trauma if I did not allow them to heal or walk through it," added Shatta.

This method, he hopes, will provide a sense of continuity and security for his children, helping them feel connected to their mother despite her absence.

Shatta Bway emphasises decision against remarriage

Shatta Bway also addressed his decision not to remarry, a choice he acknowledges might seem unrealistic to some.

He defended this stance by drawing from his personal experiences and observations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What guides you in life is your past experience—what you've seen, what you've heard, what you've done shapes you to the person you are,” he explained.

Radio presenter Shatta Bway Pulse Live Kenya

“For my case, what has informed my decision, which looks very unrealistic, is that I have seen instances where men have remarried. First of all, I grew up in a polygamous family, so I have seen what polygamy looks like.”

He elaborated on the potential difficulties children face in blended families, where they may not feel safe or able to speak up about injustices due to their perception of the step-parent’s relationship with their biological parent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Children undergo a lot and they don't feel like they have a safe space. So children might be put through a lot and now they may start revolting, and the dad doesn't know why,” Maunda noted.

“There are success stories, but for me, I have not seen a case where I have a guy remarry and it’s not gone well,” pointed out Shatta.

Pulse Live Kenya

A father’s commitment

ADVERTISEMENT

The former radio presenter remains steadfast in his commitment to his children’s well-being, prioritising their emotional health and stability above all else.