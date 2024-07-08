The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Amos Robi

Shatta Bway is making personal sacrifices to ensure his children’s future well-being without emotional trauma

Media personality Shatta Bway
  • Shatta Bway talked about helping his children cope with the loss of their mother
  • He explained his decision not to remarry, drawing from personal experiences and observations of blended families
  • He prioritised his children's emotional health and stability above all else

Steve Jacob Maunda, known in the media space as Shatta Bway has opened up about his efforts to help his two young children navigate life without their mother.

In an interview with TV47, the father of two shared his approach to ensuring his children grow up without childhood trauma after the tragic loss of their mother on June 25, 2023.

Shatta emphasised the importance of allowing his children to remember and talk about their late mother whenever they feel the need.

He believes that this open approach will help them heal and healthily process their grief.

“If they bring their mother up, I do not believe in blocking the conversation because I want them to heal through it,” he stated.

Media personality Shatta Bway and his two children
READ: Shatta Bway bids farewell to women as he embarks on solo parenting journey

“One day, when they grow up, they will have childhood trauma if I did not allow them to heal or walk through it," added Shatta.

This method, he hopes, will provide a sense of continuity and security for his children, helping them feel connected to their mother despite her absence.

Shatta Bway also addressed his decision not to remarry, a choice he acknowledges might seem unrealistic to some.

He defended this stance by drawing from his personal experiences and observations.

“What guides you in life is your past experience—what you've seen, what you've heard, what you've done shapes you to the person you are,” he explained.

Radio presenter Shatta Bway
READ: Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

“For my case, what has informed my decision, which looks very unrealistic, is that I have seen instances where men have remarried. First of all, I grew up in a polygamous family, so I have seen what polygamy looks like.”

He elaborated on the potential difficulties children face in blended families, where they may not feel safe or able to speak up about injustices due to their perception of the step-parent’s relationship with their biological parent.

“Children undergo a lot and they don't feel like they have a safe space. So children might be put through a lot and now they may start revolting, and the dad doesn't know why,” Maunda noted.

“There are success stories, but for me, I have not seen a case where I have a guy remarry and it’s not gone well,” pointed out Shatta.

Radio personality Steve Jacob Maunda 'Shatta Bway'
READ: Shatta Bway's 3 new roles at Cape Media which owns TV47 & Radio 47

The former radio presenter remains steadfast in his commitment to his children’s well-being, prioritising their emotional health and stability above all else.

By fostering an environment where they can openly discuss their mother and feel secure in their home, Shatta hopes to shield them from long-term trauma and ensure they grow up in a loving and understanding atmosphere.

