Shatta Wale proves critics wrong with receipts of £9,200 Rolex purchase

In response, Shatta Wale took to Twitter and shared receipts of his substantial purchase, valued at £9,200.

Alongside the receipts, he delivered a powerful message, asserting that a negative outlook can lead people to misinterpret acts of generosity. His message continued with a call for prayer, emphasizing the importance of God and financial stability, and an assertive declaration to disregard others' opinions.

“A miserable life can make you see gold and call it a stone .. Pray Me if you ppl think I am in your world dierrrr lie lie .. ago make u taya God first, Money next, F*** your opinion,” he captioned photos of the receipts.

ADVERTISEMENT