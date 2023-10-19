The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

Mzee Asingwire

Sheebah Karungi dropped out of school when she was in S.2 to start hustling.

Sheebah Karungi
Sheebah Karungi

In an interview, she said she was “tired” of seeing her mom suffer. Sheebah’s mother, Edith Kabazungu, a single mom, was raising six kids relying on money she earned as a manual labourer in coffee factories.

Recommended articles

Sheebah has four siblings and the sixth child in the family was their cousin.

She dropped out of school when she was 15 and joined Stingerz dance group.

Her elder sister had also dropped out when she was 15 to support her mother but ended up getting married at 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Said Sheebah: "If mom was just surviving... I reached a point where I didn't wanna see that... I saw her surviving for so many years, it was getting to me... I was like, get out of this place, try whatever you can do... I loved dancing.”

Sheebah Karungi, who also goes by Samalie Njagala, was born on November 11, 1989, and grew up in Kawempe, a division in Kampala.

The songstress, also known as, Queen Sheebah, was born to Edith Kabazungu and Ahamada Kimali Musoke. She dropped out of school in S.2 while a student of Midland High School, Kawempe and joined the music industry when she was 15 as a dancer.

Sheebah, who also goes by Queen Karma, started with Stingerz in 2004, and then joined Obsessions in 2006.

She quit Obsessions and in 2010 she dropped Kunyenyenza, her first official single, produced by Washington and written by Cindy. Then Sizzaman wrote for her Automatic and it became a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her first mini-album titled Ice Cream came out in 2014, and it had songs like Twesana, Jordan and Ice Cream itself.

She organised her first well-attended concert at Hotel Africana in 2016, coming after her big hit Nkwatako.

Sheebah Karungi is a musical artist, dancer, actress and entrepreneur.

She debuted her acting career in Queen of Katwe as Shakira.

She's won a number of awards under organizations like HiPipo Music Awards, Uganda Music Awards, Abryanz Styles and Fashion Awards, Zzina Awards and Nigeria Entertainment Award among others.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Martin Kasavuli introduces daughter Kayla who wants to be a TV presenter

Martin Kasavuli introduces daughter Kayla who wants to be a TV presenter

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

Sheebah Karungi: Why I dropped out of school

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

A.Y's Biography: Age, music career & owning mansion in U.S.

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Akothee finally exposes man who allegedly stole Sh700K from her bank account

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Ladipoe reflects on personal journey with new single 'Shut It Down'

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

3 iconic villainous roles that established Angie Magio as the unruly queen of TV

3 iconic villainous roles that established Angie Magio as the unruly queen of TV

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

The lady who broke MC Jessy's heart: He created a Hussein Mohamed parody account for closure

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

Relationship commitment that turned sour for Lydia Wanjiru

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Becky actor Andrew Levi 'Junior Katana'

Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Stephen Letoo

Stephen Letoo builds new road to his home ahead of thanksgiving ceremony [Video]

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Tiwa Savage postpones London concert due to medical reasons

Akothee's youngest daughter Fancy Makadia

Akothee stands by daughter amid pregnancy rumours, pledges support & nanny duties