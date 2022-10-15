RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sheila Sendeyo wraps it up at NTV after 11 years

Charles Ouma

Sheila Sendeyo joined NTV from Citizen TV and quickly curved out a niche for herself, winning several awards in the process

Sheila Sendeyo has announced her exit from NTV after 11 years at the Kimathi Street-based media house.

Sendeyo served as a news producer, reporter and editor at the media house, winning several awards over the years.

She penned a goodbye letter to the team she worked with, reminiscing about the memories they created over the years, the triumphs and the losses.

"I cannot believe how quickly the days melted into 11 years, But as my time at NTV winds down, I can't help but help reflect on all the awesome people I have had the pleasure of working with over the years," she wrote.

"Thank you for sharing the wins, the losses, the triumphs, and the trials. While we may no longer be colleagues, we part as friends," Sendeyo added.

Sheila Sendeyo
Sheila Sendeyo Pulse Live Kenya

She has been with NTV since 2011, having crossed over from Citizen TV.

Exceptional reporting and awards

Working alongside established names such as CNN's Larry Madowo, Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri, she quickly curved a niche for herself, excelling in environmental reporting and winning several awards.

Sendeyo was announced the 2022 winner in the environmental reporting category at the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) alongside Wambui Kurema, also of Nation Media Group.

Her career in the media started off at Citizen TV in 2008 and quickly rose to be among the most-sought after talent in local media, moving to NTV three years later.

"I leave with fond memories. It’s been a pleasure knowing and working with you all.

"My very best to each of you," Sendeyo concluded in her goodbye message to colleagues.

She did not make public her next engagements.

Her exit comes at a time when the media house has raided rival TV stations, poaching top talent as it seeks to beat competition.

Among those who have joined NTV in the recent past are Lofty Matambo, Ben Kitili and Duncan Khaemba (formerly of KTN), Joe Ageyo and Bernard Ndong from Citizen TV.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
