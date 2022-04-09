Why Sheng wordsmith Madocho attended NCIC press conference

NCIC chairman Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia conveyed that Madocho’s appointment will be key in spreading a message of peace to all youths and especially those living in the slums even as the August 9 General Election draws nearer.

The member of Gotta City artists collective took the opportunity to preach peace and rally the youth to be conscious of their words, on a day when the NCIC banned 21 words and phrases now considered hate speech.

“My message to the youth out there is to stay away from crime and negative energy. Be positive-minded. Let us not use bad words during the election period,” Madocho urged.

Pulse Live Kenya

Who is Madocho wa Kanairo?

Madocho wa Kanairo, as he was nicknamed, came into limelight after his statement, “Kama unajinauwo venye unajinauwo, monchoka ukuje ubanje hapa kwa ghetto tukuskize,” went viral.

Pulse Live Kenya

The tattoo artist, and political activist, was born to a mother from the Luo community and an Italian father who passed away.

Madocho’s appointment follows the NCIC’s move to blacklist words thought to have an ability to trigger violence during the 2022 electioneering period.

Terms that have been blacklisted include madoadoa, hatupangwingwi, uncircumcised, fumigation, eliminate, kill, kaffir, chunga kura and kama noma noma among other terms.