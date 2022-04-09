RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why Sheng wordsmith Madocho attended NCIC press conference

Thomas Bosire

Madocho was seen seated next to NCIC chair Dr Samuel Kobia during the presser

Sheng wordsmith and social media influencer Madocho Mjamo now NCIC brand ambassador
Sheng wordsmith and social media influencer Madocho Mjamo now NCIC brand ambassador

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC ) on Friday appointed Alessandro Olocho famously known as Madocho Mjamo to be its ambassador.

NCIC chairman Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia conveyed that Madocho’s appointment will be key in spreading a message of peace to all youths and especially those living in the slums even as the August 9 General Election draws nearer.

The member of Gotta City artists collective took the opportunity to preach peace and rally the youth to be conscious of their words, on a day when the NCIC banned 21 words and phrases now considered hate speech.

“My message to the youth out there is to stay away from crime and negative energy. Be positive-minded. Let us not use bad words during the election period,” Madocho urged.

NCIC Chair Rev Dr Samuel Kobia with influencer and social activist Madocho during a press conference on April 8, 2022
NCIC Chair Rev Dr Samuel Kobia with influencer and social activist Madocho during a press conference on April 8, 2022

Madocho wa Kanairo, as he was nicknamed, came into limelight after his statement, “Kama unajinauwo venye unajinauwo, monchoka ukuje ubanje hapa kwa ghetto tukuskize,” went viral.

Sheng wordsmith and social media influencer Madocho Mjamo now NCIC brand ambassador
Sheng wordsmith and social media influencer Madocho Mjamo now NCIC brand ambassador

The tattoo artist, and political activist, was born to a mother from the Luo community and an Italian father who passed away.

Madocho’s appointment follows the NCIC’s move to blacklist words thought to have an ability to trigger violence during the 2022 electioneering period.

Terms that have been blacklisted include madoadoa, hatupangwingwi, uncircumcised, fumigation, eliminate, kill, kaffir, chunga kura and kama noma noma among other terms.

Albeit the caution by NCIC, Dr William Ruto in clip posted to his social media used the caption “hatupangwingwi”. The deputy president and Gengetone artist Exray released a remix of the artiste's song with the same title.

Thomas Bosire

