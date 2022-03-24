Shix Kapienga lands new job on NTV

In an announcement online, Shix shared the news and details of her new role at the station.

She is the newest addition to the Jamdown show, which is a reggae music show that airs on Saturdays.

Shix will host her first show on March 26, 2022 alongside DJ Moh Spice.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shix was Pulse Media Influencer of the Year in 2021

In October 2021, she was voted as the best Media Influencer at the annual Pulse Influencer Awards held at the PrideInn Azure in Westlands, Nairobi.

"Thank you so much to each and every one of you who made this happen 🙏🏽❤, thanx for the votes...and thanx as well to Pulse Kenya" she said in an Instagram post.

The media personality was among those who were let go from Royal Media Services in 2020 following a downsizing at the media station.

At the time she was a presenter at RMS-owned station Hot 96.

Shix remembered it as having been an amazing journey working at Hot 96 and creating a huge fan base for their reggae show. She also thanked her co-host Rapcha the Sayantist.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Rapchiziiiiiiiiii @rapcha.sayantist it has been one amazing journey, will most definitely miss our crazy nights on air. #Bless,” wrote Shix Kapienga.

Shix Kapienga's TV roles

Since she left radio, the presenter, influencer, and actor has been recruited for roles in various films, the latest being Uradi and Baba Twins.

Baba Twins is the first Kenyan Showmax Original film. The comedy-drama follows Wamz, a young carefree airline hostess who is thrust into motherhood and has to raise multiples while navigating nanny drama and Tony, her socialite baby daddy who is not ready to be a dad.

Wamz is played by former KTN and Jalang’o TV presenter Violetta Ngina while Tony is played by Morris Mwangi (Famous, You Again). Other cast members include Kui Kabala (Njoro wa Uba) as Doris, Annstella Karimi (Kina, Sue na Jonnie) as Eva, Brian Ngaira (One in A Million) as PC, and Shix Kapienga (Nairobi Half Life, Shuga), with celebrity cameo appearances from radio personalities King Kalala, Kalekye Mumo, Maqbul Mohammed (Crime and Justice), and Ian Mbugua (House of Lungula, Changes).