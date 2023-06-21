The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Anna Ajayi

Simi's new song, Stranger, was one about failed relationships but the singer has not personally had the experience.

Simi has never been heartbroken
Simi has never been heartbroken

Recommended articles

The artist, also known as Simisola Kosoko, shared this during a recent interview with reality star Tacha on Cool FM, Lagos.

During the interview, the singer clarified that her latest song, Stranger, which is themed on heartbreak, was not inspired by personal experiences.

She emphasised that she serves as an ambassador for those who have encountered heartbreak, expressing her empathy towards their struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her own words, "I don't think I have ever been heartbroken. I don't know, that song, Stranger, came to me very easily. I guess, maybe I'm just a champion for people that have taken breakfasts severally. I'm here for them. I mean, somebody has to be."

Simi further explained that she often contemplates love and finds herself drawn to the topic.

She recognised a perspective that she hadn't explored before - the idea of being in a relationship where one has changed so much and finds themselves accepting or adapting to things they wouldn't normally do.

She described the feeling of looking in the mirror and realising that one no longer recognises themselves.

“You know, like you are in a relationship, they have not given you breakfast yet but you just feel like you've changed so much and you are doing things, accepting things or adapting to things that normally you would never would. And then one day, you look at yourself in the mirror, and you are like, I don't know that person”, she expressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer believed that this perspective would resonate with many people who are currently going through heartbreak.

She wanted to capture that emotional experience in her song to create a relatable and meaningful connection with her listeners.

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, widely known as Simi, is an award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer.

The singer’s candid admission about never having experienced heartbreak may come as a surprise to many fans who have been moved by her emotionally charged songs throughout her career.

Watch the full interview here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Upset Mashirima Kapombe hangs up on Milele FM presenter

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ukipunguza wivu utabarikiwa! Azziad tells off 'haters' in epic comeback

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

Ziiki Media counters Bahati's allegations on pulling down latest song

DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

7 singers who achieved musical success after splitting from their groups

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

WATCH: Alikiba talks divorce, Grammys, and his 20-year musical journey

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Mutoriah's Biography: Education, family, music & Netflix deal

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul

Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Bahati and Diana Marua

Bahati, Diana Marua announce wedding after 7-year 'marriage'