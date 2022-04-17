RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The storm is over, Simon and Sarah Kabu enjoy each other's company on vacation

The couple shared photos enjoying each other's company on vacation

Simon and Sarah Kabu
Simon and Sarah Kabu

Just days after Bonfire Adventures proprietors Simon and Sarah Kabu endured cracks in their marriage, videos and photos of the two on vacation have emerged.

Sarah Kabu on April 13 apologized for publicly airing the troubles her marriage was going through. Sarah said that she regretted washing their dirty linen in public – asking her hubby for forgiveness.

She went on to denounce her earlier statements, saying all is well in their marriage and they will be sorting out their differences off-social media.

“Sorry my family. When I was in distress I said things that I should not have said online and thus misleading. Life is a lesson and we learn every day.

"Forgive me Simon. Lest sort our issues offline. All is well. Please keeps us in your prayers,” read the statement from Sarah Kabu.

Sarah confessed that her marriage with Kabu has not been a bed of roses and she is tired of living a lie on social media.

“It reached a point I said I don’t want to live a fake life anymore. I will live the real me and who I am. Sometimes I see people are getting inspired by me and yet I’m just showing the good part, they have not seen the bad part. Many look at us like humble people, and we have become soft targets for bad people and that’s why you see sometimes I hit back. 70 percent were very good people,” Sarah said.

In her narration, Ms Kabu admitted that their marriage has reached a point where she is contemplating separation and discussions are already ongoing on the same.

During the vacation, the couple was joined by the WaJesus Family who recently welcomed their second child.

