It used to be my car - Simon Kabu reveals as celebrities react to Willy Paul's new venture

Renowned fashion stylist Diman Mkare hit at the Toto hitmaker saying he was making minor steps while his colleagues were making major moves getting choppers.

“Big artists are purchasing choppers you are going for a matatu? Right now, Willy Paul is a big artiste, he should be launching big things, not matatu,” Mkare told SPM Buzz.

Bonfire Adventures proprietor Simon Kabu in his congratulatory message to Pozze revealed that he used to own the vehicle telling him he was going to get the value for his money.

Fashion Stylist Diman Mkare Pulse Live Kenya

“@willy.paul.msafi Welcome to the business world. This vehicle used to be mine and it’s a nice vehicle,” he commented on Willy Paul’s post.

Gospel singer Emmanuel King popularly known as Master Piece on the other hand reacting to the move by Pozze mockingly said, “Naskia kuna mat mpya ya Ronga.”

During the launch of the matatu, the singer said he plans to get more vehicles and find a good Sacco where the vehicles will operate from and be managed.

Gospel singer Master Piece Pulse Live Kenya

Pozze, whose real name is Wilson Abubakar Radido, while addressing the people that had come to witness the launch said he already had three of the same kind of vehicles adding that he will be getting more.

"I have ventured into several businesses, my latest one is somewhat off from my line of practice which is the music industry. So I am now getting into the matatu business, and before I completely immerse myself into the same, we have brought like three so far," Pozze said.

Pulse Live Kenya