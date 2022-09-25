Days after musician Willy Pozze announced entering the transport business, the singer has received mixed reactions online from a section of popular figures in the online space.
It used to be my car - Simon Kabu reveals as celebrities react to Willy Paul's new venture
During the launch of the venture, Willy Paul revealed that he had three other matatus and was planning to acquire more
Renowned fashion stylist Diman Mkare hit at the Toto hitmaker saying he was making minor steps while his colleagues were making major moves getting choppers.
“Big artists are purchasing choppers you are going for a matatu? Right now, Willy Paul is a big artiste, he should be launching big things, not matatu,” Mkare told SPM Buzz.
Bonfire Adventures proprietor Simon Kabu in his congratulatory message to Pozze revealed that he used to own the vehicle telling him he was going to get the value for his money.
“@willy.paul.msafi Welcome to the business world. This vehicle used to be mine and it’s a nice vehicle,” he commented on Willy Paul’s post.
Gospel singer Emmanuel King popularly known as Master Piece on the other hand reacting to the move by Pozze mockingly said, “Naskia kuna mat mpya ya Ronga.”
During the launch of the matatu, the singer said he plans to get more vehicles and find a good Sacco where the vehicles will operate from and be managed.
Pozze, whose real name is Wilson Abubakar Radido, while addressing the people that had come to witness the launch said he already had three of the same kind of vehicles adding that he will be getting more.
"I have ventured into several businesses, my latest one is somewhat off from my line of practice which is the music industry. So I am now getting into the matatu business, and before I completely immerse myself into the same, we have brought like three so far," Pozze said.
Apparently, as he gets into the business, he made it clear that the first one that he launched, a 14-seater won't be used as a matatu but as a private vehicle that will be ferrying people to events
