Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has taken to his Instagram page to tell his haters to buzz off.

In his new Instagram post, he fawned over his wife, Annie Idibia, by uploading a video collage showing her and his kids off. He also made a point, telling critics to focus on their perfect lives.

The singer's marriage has faced serious criticisms as a result of his numerous cheating scandals that have surfaced over the years. He, however, has sworn to love his 'African queen' until the day he dies.

“And still! LYTID. F¥ck what u heard. Abeg as una too perfect make una feel free to cancel us as couple goals. Make una enjoy una perfect lives. We no fit vex for una. May Allah guide and protect all of us”, his caption read.

This comes just two months after the singer received backlash for his statement during an interview on Chat with Nadia, where he asserted that men would always cheat.

In his words, “Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell. But maybe he is somewhere, his dick would just decide something to f*ck." This was said in the presence of his wife.

In 2022, 2face also took to his Instagram to publicly apologise to his wife and his children for the embarrassment he caused them over the years.

This move sparked speculation from the public that he might have gotten another woman pregnant, but his management cleared the air and said that those rumours were untrue.

While Annie was the first to meet the singer, he has five children from other women with her first kid with him being his fifth.

Touching on the subject of his kids on an episode of her reality show Young Famous and African, she said, "He has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody."