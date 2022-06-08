The self-proclaimed president of single mothers sought to clarify that currently she is focused on promoting her newly launched book and album and not in need of any relationship commitments.

She went on to state that she has walked out of other relationships and the current breakup should not be a shocker to her fans and followers.

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

“I have walked out of other relationships with different ups & downs, so this last one shouldn't be a shock or a surprise.

"It's just a personal decision, I need time to concentrate on my new Found happiness with less destruction, I need to work on myself and my career, I am not ready for any commitment," Akothee said in part.

The singer mentioned that she will not go into details about what transpired before the relationship ended because of the respect she has for Nelly.

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

“Questions or answers to what transpired💪 just didn't want to hurt anyone.but sorry it is what it is 💪

“Me and Mr N have a family Relationship back in Rongo. For that matter let's respect family and keep family respect, he is not someone I just picked on the streets. So for that matter wishing all of you the best of life .~akothee quotes. Courage is fear holding on a moment longer. Wishing you well💪,” she added.

The singer also made it clear that she will not take relationship questions from bloggers or any media outlets as she is focused on promoting her new album Sibuor Madhako and her new book ‘Akothee Quotes’.

Singer Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks Pulse Live Kenya

“Please blogs / media don't call me to answer any of the above because I will not 💪 I shall only address my new album/ book launch .