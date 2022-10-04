RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

Masia Wambua

It is been a long time since I received a gift, Akothee said on her social media as she flaunted her gift from Schweizer.

Akothee and Schweizer
Singer Akothee has flaunted her recent gift from her mzungu lover which she has since appreciated for.

In a post on her social media pages, the musician appreciated the gift from her man, Mr. Schweizer saying it had been a long while since she received a gift from anyone.

Kenyan musician Akothee
READ: Madam boss, Akothee finally reveals mzungu bae's name

But it seems like a number of people who may have come across her with the new ride have not been happy with her showing the new vehicle as she says the new car's price is a thing she could have afforded by herself.

"Sasa 6.8 m nikitu ya kupigia kelele ,hata sijaongelea haki,hiyo ni pesa kidogo sana kwangu (Is 6.8m a thing to make noise about? That is very little money for me). It's a tough process for me, it's been a long time since I received a gift," Akothee said.

Even with her money and the many nice things she has, the Yuko Moyoni singer received a Toyota TX from his man saying she had been tired of doing everything for herself but the coming of Schweizer has been a reprieve for her.

"I was tired of taking care of myself sasa hii ya kupeleka mtoto clinic imekuwa kesi ?He loves me. Thank you, honey," Akothee wrote.

Kenyan musician Akothee
ALSO READ: Akothee: My life is complete, I'm ready to settle

On September 27, Akothee made public the name of her new man after days and weeks of teasing fans with silhouettes and partly hidden photos of his new man while at other times hiding his face from the public.

The mother of five broke up with her former boyfriend Nelly Oaks in June 2022 after speculations of the two not being seen hanging together often forcing her to come clear saying they had broken up.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
