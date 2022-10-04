Akothee flaunts new gift from her mzungu bae [Video]

In a post on her social media pages, the musician appreciated the gift from her man, Mr. Schweizer saying it had been a long while since she received a gift from anyone.

Pulse Live Kenya

But it seems like a number of people who may have come across her with the new ride have not been happy with her showing the new vehicle as she says the new car's price is a thing she could have afforded by herself.

"Sasa 6.8 m nikitu ya kupigia kelele ,hata sijaongelea haki,hiyo ni pesa kidogo sana kwangu (Is 6.8m a thing to make noise about? That is very little money for me). It's a tough process for me, it's been a long time since I received a gift," Akothee said.

Even with her money and the many nice things she has, the Yuko Moyoni singer received a Toyota TX from his man saying she had been tired of doing everything for herself but the coming of Schweizer has been a reprieve for her.

"I was tired of taking care of myself sasa hii ya kupeleka mtoto clinic imekuwa kesi ?He loves me. Thank you, honey," Akothee wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

On September 27, Akothee made public the name of her new man after days and weeks of teasing fans with silhouettes and partly hidden photos of his new man while at other times hiding his face from the public.