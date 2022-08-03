RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Avril reveals details of her relationship with Diamond [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Avril sets the record straight on alleged romantic relationship with Simba

Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz
Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz

Kenyan singer Judith Nyambura stage name Avril has addressed the nature of her relationship with Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with Kenyan YouTuber Madubi, Avril refuted claims that she had an opportunity to date Diamond but turned it down.

She then went on to rubbish allegations of a romantic relationship with the singer by revealing that their relationship is purely professional. The Danger hitmaker mentioned that Chibu Dangote happens to be her good friend since way back.

“I have never had an opportunity to date Diamond Platnumz, but he is a very good friend of mine. He has been my friend for very long time but we don’t talk that often. But when he calls me or I call him for help on a particular matter, we have that connectivity,” Avril explained.

READ: Avril flaunts new Mercedes Benz with futuristic features [Photo]

Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz
Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz

The singer also sought to set the record straight on claims that she always shares her songs with Diamond for preview before they are officially released.

“Fake news. We don’t have such kind of a relationship. But yes once in a while I have sent him my songs for an opinion or for a collabo from his record label WCB Wasafi, but it’s like he has to approve my songs before being released," Avril remarked

In 2012, the WCB Wasafi CEO used Avril as the main vixen in the video of his hit song 'Kesho'. The song that talks about Diamond introducing his girlfriend to his parents has so far garnered over 3.4 million views.

Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz
Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz

When Avril starred as the lead girl in Diamond’s hit song ‘Kesho’ there was a lot of buzz around her debut in the video.

“Everyone thought Diamond and I dated and others thought I was now a video vixen, but it was all music, and even up to date, we chat, ” Avril said sometime back.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

