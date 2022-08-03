Singer Avril reveals details of her relationship with Diamond [Video]

In an interview with Kenyan YouTuber Madubi, Avril refuted claims that she had an opportunity to date Diamond but turned it down.

She then went on to rubbish allegations of a romantic relationship with the singer by revealing that their relationship is purely professional. The Danger hitmaker mentioned that Chibu Dangote happens to be her good friend since way back.

“I have never had an opportunity to date Diamond Platnumz, but he is a very good friend of mine. He has been my friend for very long time but we don’t talk that often. But when he calls me or I call him for help on a particular matter, we have that connectivity,” Avril explained.

Singer Avril with Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The singer also sought to set the record straight on claims that she always shares her songs with Diamond for preview before they are officially released.

“Fake news. We don’t have such kind of a relationship. But yes once in a while I have sent him my songs for an opinion or for a collabo from his record label WCB Wasafi, but it’s like he has to approve my songs before being released," Avril remarked

In 2012, the WCB Wasafi CEO used Avril as the main vixen in the video of his hit song 'Kesho'. The song that talks about Diamond introducing his girlfriend to his parents has so far garnered over 3.4 million views.

When Avril starred as the lead girl in Diamond’s hit song ‘Kesho’ there was a lot of buzz around her debut in the video.