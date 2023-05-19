The sports category has moved to a new website.

Bahati sends savage response to 'Adhiambo' video vixen

Lynet Okumu

Bahati has responded to 'Adhiambo' video vixen, Brenda Otieno

Bahati and Adhiambo video vixen Brenda Otieno
Kenyan singer Bahati has finally broken his silence and responded to video vixen Brenda Otieno, who claims that she has not been paid for her appearance in Bahati's music video for the song "Adhiambo."

Otieno took to her TikTok platform to express her frustration, stating that she has been waiting for over a year to receive payment from the Bahati.

"I'm tired of being quiet. Somebody tell Bahati that I have given him 24 hours to pay me. If he doesn't pay me for being a video vixen in Adhiambo song, I'm going to sue him because there is a law. He is taking advantage because I am a woman. The video has 22m views.

He has never paid me up to date. If he doesn't reach out within 24 hours and tell me when he would offer the payment, then I'll include my lawyer in this. I'm not going to step down this time," Brenda said.

Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati
In response, Bahati seemed unaware of the whole situation and did not provide a clear indication of whether he will pay her or address the issue.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 'Wa Nani' hit maker acknowledged the popular hit song "Adhiambo" and mentioned that it was released a year ago, featuring artists such as Jaguar and Babu Owino.

However, he made no direct reference to Brenda Otieno's claims or the payment issue.

"Hii Ngoma imefanya Nini? So Many tags? Adhiambo 22 million Youtube views and counting," Bahati wrote.

Kenyan singer Kevin Bahati
According to Brenda, this was not the first time the Vixen has come out demanding payment for the work that she did on the video.

She says she was silenced the first she spoke but this time she is ready to take legal action against Bahati if she is not paid within 24 hours.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
