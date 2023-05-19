Bahati sends savage response to 'Adhiambo' video vixen

Otieno took to her TikTok platform to express her frustration, stating that she has been waiting for over a year to receive payment from the Bahati.

"I'm tired of being quiet. Somebody tell Bahati that I have given him 24 hours to pay me. If he doesn't pay me for being a video vixen in Adhiambo song, I'm going to sue him because there is a law. He is taking advantage because I am a woman. The video has 22m views.

He has never paid me up to date. If he doesn't reach out within 24 hours and tell me when he would offer the payment, then I'll include my lawyer in this. I'm not going to step down this time," Brenda said.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Bahati seemed unaware of the whole situation and did not provide a clear indication of whether he will pay her or address the issue.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 'Wa Nani' hit maker acknowledged the popular hit song "Adhiambo" and mentioned that it was released a year ago, featuring artists such as Jaguar and Babu Owino.

However, he made no direct reference to Brenda Otieno's claims or the payment issue.

"Hii Ngoma imefanya Nini? So Many tags? Adhiambo 22 million Youtube views and counting," Bahati wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Brenda, this was not the first time the Vixen has come out demanding payment for the work that she did on the video.