Singer Diamond Platnumz celebrates another new milestone [Photo]

A thankful Chibu Dangote, put up an appreciation post, saluting his fans for enabling him reach the new milestone.

“Thank You 14 Million Followers On @instagram 🙏🙏 @diamondplatnumz,” reads the post.

Diamond clocks 14 million followers on Instagram Pulse Live Kenya

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In the past few years, the Bongo flava artiste who prefers calling himself 'Chibu Dangote' has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned.

Just the other day, he clocked over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the artiste with most subscribers in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

1 Billion Views

In June 2020, the Waah hit maker made history by becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Currently, his views stand at 1,658,948,569 and counting.

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.

In July 2020, the WCB CEO achieved yet another Milestone after a song he was featured in by Congo’s Innoss’B “Yope Remix” became the first song in East Africa to clock over 175 million views.

Innoss B ft Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix clocks 1 million views Pulse Live Kenya

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.

They also ranked him number 2 on the list of top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

In December, 2020 Diamond and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide’s collabo “WAAAH” set a new record in the entertainment industry after garnering over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube.