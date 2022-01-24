Singer Diamond Platnumz celebrates another new milestone [Photo]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Diamond Platnumz celebrates another new milestone

Wasafi Media CEO and singer Diamond Platnumz has become the most followed artiste on Instagram in the whole of East Africa after clocking 14 million followers.

A thankful Chibu Dangote, put up an appreciation post, saluting his fans for enabling him reach the new milestone.

“Thank You 14 Million Followers On @instagram 🙏🙏 @diamondplatnumz,” reads the post.

In this generation Instagram numbers is something to be proud of, as people with huge numbers are used to influence and advertise products by companies. Advertisers who want their products and services to reach as many people as it is possible, will always approach people with a huge following and that translates into money.

In the past few years, the Bongo flava artiste who prefers calling himself 'Chibu Dangote' has been setting and breaking his own records as far as the music industry in concerned.

Just the other day, he clocked over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, becoming the artiste with most subscribers in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa.

1 Billion Views

In June 2020, the Waah hit maker made history by becoming the first artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to garner over 1 Billion views on his YouTube Channel since it was started in 2011. Currently, his views stand at 1,658,948,569 and counting.

The Sikomi hit-maker is one of the big artistes in Africa known for his outstanding and exceptional work that has gained him recognition internationally and everything he touches turns out to be gold.

In July 2020, the WCB CEO achieved yet another Milestone after a song he was featured in by Congo’s Innoss’B “Yope Remix” became the first song in East Africa to clock over 175 million views.

On June 1, 2020, Platnumz also got a rare recognition from Billboard on how to go global on YouTube.

Billboard- one of the biggest entertainment media brands in America featured Platnumz in one of their publications, telling Western artistes to emulate the Tanzanian singer if they want to go global on YouTube.

They also ranked him number 2 on the list of top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global Views Billboard.

In December, 2020 Diamond and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide’s collabo “WAAAH” set a new record in the entertainment industry after garnering over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube.

At the moment, Diamond is considered influential among his fans, and is said to be the most loved and decorated artiste in East and Central Africa. He is also believed to be the highest selling Tanzanian artiste as well as being among artistes earning the highest income in the music industry (Africa).

