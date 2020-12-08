Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei gifted her mother a brand-new car, after she was honored by an American Bible college.

Ms Kosgei gifted her mother with a brand-new Nissan Juke as an appreciation for her hard work, and the recognition.

Taking to social media, the Taunet Nelel hit maker who described her mother as the heartthrob of her father and a hardworking woman, said the car was a gift for her Honorary Doctorate Degree Award, from the Breakthrough International Bible College University.

The award that was given to both her parents was in recognition of their service to God and humanity.

“A great gift for a great selfless mother 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎊❣❣❣celebrating the rare #blackrose the heartthrob of our father #DrJackson KosgeiBspEmeritus on her honorary degree award ... love you mum! #DrRosaKoskei,” said Pastor Emmy Kosgei.

In another post, she mentioned that her parents deserved the honorary awards for their 40 years of service.

“Celebrating dearest dad and mum on receiving honorary doctorate! A very well deserved award !👩‍🎓👨‍🎓🔥🔥🔥🎊🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉40 years of #kingdomservice #communityservice

#congratulations🎉!!!!,” she added.

kambuamuziki You've done a noble thing dadangu! Congratulations to mama👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

terryannechebet Oh wow!!!! Bless you mama!!!! 🔥🔥❤️

alicekamande 👏👏👏 congratulations to your parents. Beautiful thing that you can honour your parents in this manner... God bless them indeed

mexyshiks With your Mum in cutting onions... Bless her 🤗

di.ana8410 Aaaaaw congratulations mama emmy

luciikash She deserve it and much more ....A noble woman she 🙏😘

shannycheru Wow congratulations to her, she is a proud mama

faithkoechh Aaawww she cried😭😭God bless you nenyon

officialmarychinda Oh you just made me love you more

stevesnice Congratulations to her and you’ve done well for mama 🙏

rosemarywangarimutham 🎉🎊🙌👏👏👏well done Mama congratulations

eimma_favour 👏👏👏 wow congrats hoping one day to do this too😍