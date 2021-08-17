Singer Eunice Kemunto teams up with top worship singer Ali Mukhwana for new tune #KIU

In an update, Kemunto disclosed that the new song was inspired by Matthew 5:6 and Psalms 63:1.

“Kiu was inspired by Matthew 5:6 and Psalms 63:1. In this song, we declare that we thirst for the Lord so that He can quench our thirst for Him. When we hunger and thirst for Him, the Lord causes us to become world changers. Thirsting for Him is the beginning of a meaningful and Purposeful life.

It is our prayer that those who listen to this song will be inspired to hunger and thirst for the Lord and for His righteousness” wrote Eunice Kemunto.

Gospel Singer Eunice Kemunto teams up with top worship singer Ali Mukhwana for new song #KIU Pulse Live Kenya

The song was produced by the Legendary Dominic Khaemba, while its video was directed by Flex Montage.

Taking about the new release Ali Mukhwana said; “Umebarikiwa na wimbo wetu mpya? #Kiu iko youtube sasa”.

A short deception on Eunice Kemunto’s YouTube channel says; “Eunice Kemunto is a Kenyan-Canadian Gospel Songstress. She brings rhythmic, inspirational music that would draw listeners to enjoy and reflect on the powerful messages that reflect the love of God".