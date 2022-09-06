RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Evelyne Wanjiru steps out with son and husband in matching outfits[Video]

Amos Robi

Wanjiru welcomed her son with her husband Agundabweni Akweyu in April after 10 years

Evelyne Wanjiru and hubby
Kenyan gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru has for the first time steeped out with her child and husband for the first time

The singer stepped out with her family in matching outfits and could not her joy as she enjoyed the sun. The singer expressed her gratitude in having a moment with her son and husband.

“Does anybody here still believe in miracles ? Does anyone here who needs a miracle ? We serve a God who specializes in the impossible. We serve a God who specializes in miracles,” Wanjiru wrote on her Instagram.

Wanjiru and her husband Agundabweni Akweyu welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family in April. Information shared by Wanjiru details that their baby boy was born on April 6, 2022 – but kept the news to themselves and their close circle.

The lover birds welcomed their first child after being in marriage for 10 years. They have named their bundle of joy baby Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni.

“On April 6th 2022 God gave us a gift of a baby boy!! This is a testimony my husband and I have been waiting on God for the last 10 years.

Evelyn Wanjiru, her husband and son
“Welcome to the world baby. Mshindi Akweyu Agundabweni your entire family is so in love with you! We are excited to see you grow and become that great person God intended you to be! You are a dream come true, an answered prayer and greatest gift from God,” reads part of Wanjiru’s post.

Wanjiru said her journey to becoming a mother hit her mind after five years of marriage since she had chosen to focus on music and her career.

when she started trying to conceive, the award-winning singer notes that having an irregular menstrual cycle was the first indicator that she might have difficulty but she did not pay much attention to it until after a medical diagnosis.

Evelyn Wanjiru and hubby
“I went see a doctor who told me I had a hormonal imbalance which made it impossible for my body to hold the seed of my husband and the doctor said I needed to be put on serious medication,” Wanjiru disclosed.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
