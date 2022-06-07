Singer Harmonize appoints Frida Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion

The announcement was made by Konde Boy’s first manager Choppa, who mentioned that the singer now has a total of four managers. The four are Mjerumani, Jembe Ni Jembe, Choppa and Kajala.

“Allow me to welcome in management team new CEO and manager Kajala I’m excited to work with you shem,” Choppa wrote while welcoming Kajala to Konde Gang.

For the longest time, the Never Give Up hitmaker has been singing about making Kajala one of his managers if she takes him back and that has already happened.

Singer Harmonize appoints Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, Kajala for the first time left a comment on Harmonize’s post after he showered her with lots of praises for being a good woman.

In his message, the singer confessed that he almost lost a valuable woman because of his silly mistakes and ego.

He also mentioned that Kajala never gave up him despite being advised by his critics to abandon him completely.

“This is not apology post, its appreciation post to someone that I was almost to lose 🥲 wakati dunia nzima inasema haiwezekani ulisimama ukasema inawezekana you loved me mbaya zaidi ulikutana na disappointment, ambayo ilimpa nguvu na ujasili wa kila mtu aliekaribu yako kusema mimi sio bina damu wakuwa hata karibu yako I'm sure uliumia sanaa.

Singer Harmonize appoints Kajala as his new manager, signals reunion Pulse Live Kenya

“Still hukunikatia tamaa wakati mwingine binadamu huingia kwenye mahusiano ukiamini kwamba unaweza msahau yule uliekuwa nae mwanzo bila kuwaza niini kiliwafanya muwe pamoja nilipitia hicho kipindi na picha zika mwagika mtandaoni na nikajiona nimemaliza wala sikujali maumivu yako still ulikaa kimya no interview richa ya kuahidiwa marundo ya pesa ambayo ungeweza nunua hata hivyo vigari wanavyo viona ni kitu cha maana sana,"

The singer further stated that Kajala's silence despite their nasty breakup drove him into alcoholism and bad eating habits.

“You’re my inspirational you made me to go back to the gym stop alcohol and be better again mazito magumu tuliyo yapitia ndo yamenifanya niamini your woman of my life unastahili kila aina ya furaha umenionyesha kiasigani your stronger I will do Everything that makes you happy. I love you 💘 wife Kajala,” the singer remarked.

Just the other day, Harmonize got Kajala and her daughter’s face tattooed on his leg with the words ‘I’m sorry’.

In July 2021, Kajala opted to covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.