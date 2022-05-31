RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Last year Kajala covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose

Harmonize and Frida Kajala
Harmonize and Frida Kajala

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has continued with his shenanigans as he tries to lure Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala back in his life, a year plus after they broke up.

Recommended articles

Konde Boy has pulled another card - getting Kajala’s face tattooed on his leg, days after hinting that his public apology and car gifts were almost winning the actress's heart.

On Tuesday, fans were quick to spot a new tattoo on Harmonize's leg – a move that signaled that the singer is determined to do everything possible to get Kajala back.

Harmonize gets Frida Kajala's face tattooed on his foot
Harmonize gets Frida Kajala's face tattooed on his foot Harmonize gets Frida Kajala's face tattooed on his foot Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2021, Kajala opted to covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.

Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

On May 1st 2021, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Just the other Frida Kajala unblocked the Konde President on Instagram, months after begging for forgiveness.

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO went public asking his fans to convince Kajala to unblock him on Instagram and his request was granted.

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]
Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot] Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

“Can someone please tell her to unblock me on Instagram,” Harmonize said a few months ago.

On Wednesday last week, fans were surprised to see Harmonize commenting on Kajala’s photos on Instagram and indication that they might have ironed out their difference.

Kajala put up a photo with a caption that says; “I mind my own business and talk to God a lot" prompting Konde Boy to join the conversation saying “Tanzania's number one actress and Harmonize wife and Manager,”.

In a separate post, the singer announced that he has finished customizing the number plates for the two Range Rovers her bought for Kajala at a cost of Sh251, 744 (Tsh5, 000, 000).

“Here we go babe, Tanzanians are ready now. Tsh5, 000, 000 for her name only. Love you Baby," Harmonize said.

Also Read: Harmonize shows off huge Tattoo of Magufuli’s Face on his Leg (Photo)

Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot]
Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot] Kajala unblocks Harmonize, follows him back on Instagram [Screenshot] Pulse Live Kenya

The Never Give Up hitmaker went on to justify his act of buying Kajala expensive gifts and even putting her on billboards in the name of asking for forgiveness.

“I’m just a hustler and I love my woman. I’m trying to show how I need her back to my life. I’m not showing off,” Harmonize explained.

On May, 4th 2022, Harmonize made it public that he had purchased a second Range Rover for his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala in a mission to lure her back to him.

Kajala and Harmonize’s relationship lasted for only two months in 2021 before Kajala dumped him on grounds that he was also seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna reveals biggest challenge working with Kamene Goro on Kiss 100 [Video]

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Alchemist Bar shut down to allow investigations

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Prof Hamo & lover Jemutai take birthday celebrations to Mombasa [Video]

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

Bridget Achieng opens up on being bullied & trolled for 25yrs over her teeth

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

American rapper Master P's daughter is dead

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Anerlisa Muigai explains why she moved out of posh Lavington home

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Trending

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Esther Musila pours her heart out to hubby Guardian as she turns 52 [Photos]

Singer Guardian Angel with his Wife Esther Musila