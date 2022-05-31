Obsessed Harmonize tattoo's Ex-Frida Kajala's face on his leg [Photo]

Konde Boy has pulled another card - getting Kajala’s face tattooed on his leg, days after hinting that his public apology and car gifts were almost winning the actress's heart.

On Tuesday, fans were quick to spot a new tattoo on Harmonize's leg – a move that signaled that the singer is determined to do everything possible to get Kajala back.

Harmonize gets Frida Kajala's face tattooed on his foot Pulse Live Kenya

In July 2021, Kajala opted to covered up the tattoo she got while in a relationship with Harmonize with a red-rose.

Konde Boy and Kajala got matching tattoos of their name initials; ‘K’ for Harmonize and ‘H’ for Kajala at a time they were swimming in the deep waters of love.

On May 1st 2021, the Attitude singer replaced the tattoo he had of Kajala’s name initial ‘K’ with ‘Konde Gang’.

Just the other Frida Kajala unblocked the Konde President on Instagram, months after begging for forgiveness.

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO went public asking his fans to convince Kajala to unblock him on Instagram and his request was granted.

“Can someone please tell her to unblock me on Instagram,” Harmonize said a few months ago.

On Wednesday last week, fans were surprised to see Harmonize commenting on Kajala’s photos on Instagram and indication that they might have ironed out their difference.

Kajala put up a photo with a caption that says; “I mind my own business and talk to God a lot" prompting Konde Boy to join the conversation saying “Tanzania's number one actress and Harmonize wife and Manager,”.

In a separate post, the singer announced that he has finished customizing the number plates for the two Range Rovers her bought for Kajala at a cost of Sh251, 744 (Tsh5, 000, 000).

“Here we go babe, Tanzanians are ready now. Tsh5, 000, 000 for her name only. Love you Baby," Harmonize said.

The Never Give Up hitmaker went on to justify his act of buying Kajala expensive gifts and even putting her on billboards in the name of asking for forgiveness.

“I’m just a hustler and I love my woman. I’m trying to show how I need her back to my life. I’m not showing off,” Harmonize explained.

On May, 4th 2022, Harmonize made it public that he had purchased a second Range Rover for his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala in a mission to lure her back to him.