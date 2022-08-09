RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Bahati casts his vote in Mathare

Irene Okere

Singer, and the Jubilee party candidate vying for Mathare MP, Kevin Bahati Kioko has finally casted his vote.

Mathare MP candidate Kevin Bahati votes in Mathare
Mathare MP candidate Kevin Bahati votes in Mathare

Accompanied by his wife Diana Marua Bahati cast his vote a few minutes before 2:00 PM at Ngei PAG primary school, Mathare Constituency.

The singer has been through hell in his pursuit to acquire an ODM ticket for the Mathare Parliamentary set after he was forced to step down from the race and drop his ambition in favor of Anthony Oluoch who is running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) an idea Bahati didn’t buy.

The Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had also urged the singer to drop his political bid but the singer didn't back down claiming he want to serve his people.

Bahati hopes to be the next Mathare MP after revealing he had gone to depths to fund his campaigns.

Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua vote during Kenya's 2022 General Election
Singer Kevin Bahati and his wife Diana Marua vote during Kenya's 2022 General Election Pulse Live Kenya

Kevin Bahati Kioko had revealed the depths he had to go to fund his campaign.

Bahati said funding a campaign was not an easy affair saying that running for a parliamentary seat could go up to Sh50 million.

For his campaign, the singer said he spent Sh33 million and was far from done as he was going to spend more on the voting day.

“For my campaign, I spent Sh33 million; this is I got from my friends, my fans, and my party Jubilee has been very supportive as well. The budget for the election day is Sh10 million,” Bahati said not revealing precisely what they intended to do with the money during the elections.

Irene Okere

