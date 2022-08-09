Singer Bahati casts his vote in Mathare

The singer has been through hell in his pursuit to acquire an ODM ticket for the Mathare Parliamentary set after he was forced to step down from the race and drop his ambition in favor of Anthony Oluoch who is running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) an idea Bahati didn’t buy.

The Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga had also urged the singer to drop his political bid but the singer didn't back down claiming he want to serve his people.

Bahati hopes to be the next Mathare MP after revealing he had gone to depths to fund his campaigns.

Kevin Bahati Kioko had revealed the depths he had to go to fund his campaign.

Bahati said funding a campaign was not an easy affair saying that running for a parliamentary seat could go up to Sh50 million.

For his campaign, the singer said he spent Sh33 million and was far from done as he was going to spend more on the voting day.