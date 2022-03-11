Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Singer and songwriter Klons Kenya has parted ways with singer Wilson Ouma Opondo aka Willy Paul’s record label Saldido International.
In November 2021 Willy Paul signed another female artiste after Miss P's exit from Saldido
Willy Pozze used his social media pages to announce Klons's exit from his management - wishing him all the best in his future endeavors as a solo artiste.
“@saldido_international would like to wish @klons_melody success as he begins his career as an independent artist. Keep going brother, it's been wonderful having you around. Keep winning young man,” said Willy.
Klons has parted ways with Willy Paul's record label after 10 months. He joined the label in May 2021.
“Yes @saldido_international just signed another one! Things got a bit rough but we back 👌 go follow our newly signed Male artist, @klons_kenya be the first to witness this revolution!! It's time to support our own! Charity begins at home... let us all learn to support those in need.. I promise you guys, this boy is going places this year, watch the space. #pozzeameamua #saldidointernational #teamklons” shared Willy Paul wrote at a time he was signing Klons.
In November 2021, the singer signed another female artiste ‘Queen P’, months after the exit of his first-ever signee Miss P.
“Siku zote ni muhimu kuweka heshima mbele na tamaa nyuma. Kwani ni vigumu sana kuenda mbali bila heshima.. Watu hawapendi kuona wengine wakiendelea kwa hivo kuwa makini sana na unae mpa sikio.
“Anyway, help me welcome @saldido_international 's new female artist. @queenp254 we've chosen you because you deserve the position. May God guide you through this journey.. be very careful who you associateyourselfwith, especially this comedians.. they've got alot of jokes 😆 🤣 😂 Karibu nyumbani.. @saldido_international hits only. Can't wait for the world to hear what you got,” wrote Willy Paul
