RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

In November 2021 Willy Paul signed another female artiste after Miss P's exit from Saldido

Willy Paul and his New signee Klons Kenya
Willy Paul and his New signee Klons Kenya

Singer and songwriter Klons Kenya has parted ways with singer Wilson Ouma Opondo aka Willy Paul’s record label Saldido International.

Recommended articles

Willy Pozze used his social media pages to announce Klons's exit from his management - wishing him all the best in his future endeavors as a solo artiste.

@saldido_international would like to wish @klons_melody success as he begins his career as an independent artist. Keep going brother, it's been wonderful having you around. Keep winning young man,” said Willy.

Klons has parted ways with Willy Paul's record label after 10 months. He joined the label in May 2021.

“Yes @saldido_international just signed another one! Things got a bit rough but we back 👌 go follow our newly signed Male artist, @klons_kenya be the first to witness this revolution!! It's time to support our own! Charity begins at home... let us all learn to support those in need.. I promise you guys, this boy is going places this year, watch the space. #pozzeameamua #saldidointernational #teamklonsshared Willy Paul wrote at a time he was signing Klons.

In November 2021, the singer signed another female artiste ‘Queen P’, months after the exit of his first-ever signee Miss P.

Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit
Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit Willy Paul signs another female artiste after Miss P’s exit Pulse Live Kenya

“Siku zote ni muhimu kuweka heshima mbele na tamaa nyuma. Kwani ni vigumu sana kuenda mbali bila heshima.. Watu hawapendi kuona wengine wakiendelea kwa hivo kuwa makini sana na unae mpa sikio.

“Anyway, help me welcome @saldido_international 's new female artist. @queenp254 we've chosen you because you deserve the position. May God guide you through this journey.. be very careful who you associateyourselfwith, especially this comedians.. they've got alot of jokes 😆 🤣 😂 Karibu nyumbani.. @saldido_international hits only. Can't wait for the world to hear what you got,” wrote Willy Paul

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

Gospel singer, Size 8 admitted in hospital, update given

Gospel singer, Size 8 admitted in hospital, update given

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 [Photos]

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 [Photos]

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100