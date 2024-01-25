Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

Speaking to Muthoni wa Kirumba, alias BabyTop, on Kameme FM, Njeri Muigai shared insights into her marital journey, shedding light on the trials and tribulations that ultimately led to the dissolution of their union.

Njeri Muigai - Muigai Wa Njoroge & I are no longer married

During the interview, BabyTop broached the topic of Njeri Muigai's marital status, prompting a surprising response from the 41-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

When asked if she was still married, Njeri Muigai acknowledged, Tulishindwa! Ati am I married? Not anymore? Not anymore. We tried, I don't blame anyone, and that is the saddest thing. It never worked, anger became the danger," she said.

With this simple yet profound statement, Njeri Muigai unveiled the painful reality of her separation.

"Everything happening to me is divine. It happens for a reason. Whatever happened, I believe it was divine," she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Njeri Muigai's reflections on polygamy & childhood fears

Despite the gravity of her admission, Njeri Muigai refrained from divulging specific details regarding the timeline of events or the status of any legal proceedings.

Njeri Muigai's journey through separation is intertwined with her childhood experiences and fears surrounding polygamy.

Growing up in a household with her father's two households, polygamy was a source of apprehension for Njeri Muigai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite her initial reservations, she embarked on a journey of love and companionship with Muigai wa Njoroge, only to confront the reality of his desire for a polygamous marriage.

The transition from wedded bliss to the complexities of a polygamous marriage took a toll on Njeri Muigai's emotional well-being.

As Muigai wa Njoroge welcomed a second wife into their lives, Njeri Muigai grappled with feelings of loneliness, betrayal, and despair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Her struggle with alcoholism during this tumultuous period highlights the depth of her emotional anguish and the challenges she faced in coping with a polygamous marriage.

Njeri Muigai's strength & resilience in polygamous marriage

Despite the tumultuous nature of her journey, Njeri Muigai found solace in moments of self-discovery and acceptance.

Through introspection and personal growth, she emerged from the depths of despair with a newfound sense of resilience and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

While acknowledging the mistakes of her past and the pain she endured, Njeri Muigai embraced the complexities of her story with grace and humility.