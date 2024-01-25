The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

Lynet Okumu

Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife Njeri discloses the real reasons for their separation

Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his two wives
Singer Muigai Wa Njoroge and his two wives

In a revelation that has captivated the hearts of many, influencer and life coach Njeri Muigai has opened up about the challenges and complexities surrounding her separation from her husband, Kikuyu gospel artiste Muigai wa Njoroge.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Muthoni wa Kirumba, alias BabyTop, on Kameme FM, Njeri Muigai shared insights into her marital journey, shedding light on the trials and tribulations that ultimately led to the dissolution of their union.

During the interview, BabyTop broached the topic of Njeri Muigai's marital status, prompting a surprising response from the 41-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife finally discloses why she missed her co-wife's ruracio

When asked if she was still married, Njeri Muigai acknowledged, Tulishindwa! Ati am I married? Not anymore? Not anymore. We tried, I don't blame anyone, and that is the saddest thing. It never worked, anger became the danger," she said.

With this simple yet profound statement, Njeri Muigai unveiled the painful reality of her separation.

"Everything happening to me is divine. It happens for a reason. Whatever happened, I believe it was divine," she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Singer Njoroge Wa Muigai's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the gravity of her admission, Njeri Muigai refrained from divulging specific details regarding the timeline of events or the status of any legal proceedings.

Njeri Muigai's journey through separation is intertwined with her childhood experiences and fears surrounding polygamy.

Growing up in a household with her father's two households, polygamy was a source of apprehension for Njeri Muigai.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kikuyu gospel singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge with his two wives, Njeri and Queens Stacy
Kikuyu gospel singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge with his two wives, Njeri and Queens Stacy Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event

Despite her initial reservations, she embarked on a journey of love and companionship with Muigai wa Njoroge, only to confront the reality of his desire for a polygamous marriage.

The transition from wedded bliss to the complexities of a polygamous marriage took a toll on Njeri Muigai's emotional well-being.

As Muigai wa Njoroge welcomed a second wife into their lives, Njeri Muigai grappled with feelings of loneliness, betrayal, and despair.

ADVERTISEMENT
Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai
Muigai Wa Njoroge's 1st wife Njeri Wa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Her struggle with alcoholism during this tumultuous period highlights the depth of her emotional anguish and the challenges she faced in coping with a polygamous marriage.

Despite the tumultuous nature of her journey, Njeri Muigai found solace in moments of self-discovery and acceptance.

Through introspection and personal growth, she emerged from the depths of despair with a newfound sense of resilience and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Stacey
Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Stacey Pulse Live Kenya

While acknowledging the mistakes of her past and the pain she endured, Njeri Muigai embraced the complexities of her story with grace and humility.

Njeri and Muigai are blessed with four children.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

Real reason singer Muigai Wa Njoroge & his 1st wife Njeri have separated

From CBD nail technician to turntable maestro, the journey of DJ Festa

From CBD nail technician to turntable maestro, the journey of DJ Festa

Dennis Onsarigo cites frustrations that forced him to quit Nyamira Chief of Staff role

Dennis Onsarigo cites frustrations that forced him to quit Nyamira Chief of Staff role

My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

My mum gave up - Stevo Simple Boy recalls battle with illness that nearly killed him

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

Carol Katrue shares details of Miracle Baby's condition as hospital bill hits Sh1M

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

'Mzabibu' singer makes one appeal after 10-year-old song blows up on social media

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

10 intriguing things you probably didn't know about Grace Ekirapa

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

Mixed reactions after NRG Radio pulls off surprise birthday dance for their boss [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dennis Okari, Kirigo Ng'arua, Corine Onyango and Tom Mboya

Where are they now? 10 Kenyan journalists who were abruptly fired

Kiss 100 presenter Sheila Kwamboka 'Kwambox'

Why Sheila Kwamboka is trending after Kiss 100 FM's now-deleted video

Akothee's younger sister Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks deletes all photos of husband from social media, drops 'Mrs Ogolla' title

Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbus

Abel Mutua's daughter Mumbus joins prestigious secondary school [Fee structure]