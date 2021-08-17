Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Bae Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video]

The song opens up with Nadia’s beautiful voice confessing her love for Arrow “Mapenzi Matamu Bwanaa, sijazoea kubembelezwa, Unavyonidekeza Bwanaa, tupendane nikupe Wanaa, Kina Safari na Lola wakuite na wewe Baba”.

The song was produced by Vicky Pon Dis while its video was shot in Zanzibar by Rayvanny’s videographer and Video Director Eris Mzava.

Singer Nadia Mukami pours her heart out to Arrow Bwoy in #Raha [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

“Najua mnatamani kuskia ni kiki but no, 😁😁I poured my Heart in this brand New song, Raha ft @arrowbwoy…Ni vingi tumepitia, matusi na wivu nimejionea nikavumilia 😟😒

Niliandika kweli 🤗😁😁😁

“Hiyo kifua isiwadanganye Anajifanyaga strong lakini akinikosea anashikwa na stress wiki mbili 😁😁🙈 anapiga hadi magoti kwa mvua @arrowbwoy” said Nadia in a number of posts.

According to Arrow Bwoy, Raha is a song off his upcoming Album titled #Focus. This is the second time the two love birds are working together on a Collabo, two years after the releases of Radio Love.

“Hold on Tight Love , you Can always lean On my Shoulder whenever you feel low…” in the song. This is love confession” said Arrow.

The new tune come days after the two told the world that they are dating.

“Are we dating? Yes. I have been Arrow’s/Ali’s girlfriend for some time now. I have been dating. We have been together for a longer time that people can actually guess.

…when I met Arrow I was in a relationship, so when I started dating him I was in another relationship” said Nadia Mukami.

The Maombi hit maker went on to explain that she opted to go public with the relationship because she feels mature and ready for a serious affair.

“Why we came out is coz I feel sai niko more mature… right now naweza handle pressure yenye inakuja na hizo” noted Nadia Mukami.

Addressing people who still think the two are clout chasing in the name of dating, Nadia said; “Watu wengi wanafikiria ni kiki, they don’t believe at me and you are dating because hata in the comments unaweza ona wanasema mnatoa ngoma lini…Kani I will be with a guy kwa nyumba for a Song? I would Kiss a guy for a Song? Kama ni numbers sisi wote tuko na Numbers”