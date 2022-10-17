I'm struggling to lose weight - Nadia Mukami says months after giving birth

Nadia said she is fighting to get 60 Kilograms something she has admitted to being a tall order. Her ballooned weight she says has even deterred her from taking pictures.

“I am trying to get to 60KGs! it’s so hard losing weight! Don't get it twisted I love the new thick me exclusive of mummy pouch, double chin and my wrestling built-like arms😄 I struggled with my weight, I even don't post a lot of photos and I had so much of client work because I was soo insecure,” she said.

Nadia however expressed optimism in getting fit again not just for her performances but also for her wellness too.

Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

“It's Nadia Time! I have been trying to keep fit because of the performances! Let's say adjusting was sooooo hard for me!! But there are no shortcuts!!! I have to work on being fit! Let's go!!!” Nadia added.

Nadia welcomed her first child with fellow singer Arrow Bwoy in March 2022, four months later, Nadia did her first performance in Meru where she pulled a good crowd and delivered an exciting performance despite having come off maternity.

Nadia also opened up on being overwhelmed by motherhood just months after giving something she said it took a lot to overcome.

"I really struggled with the whole new mummy thing! Bruh! I am a very strong woman but I really did get overwhelmed. I tried to try to tell anyone how hard that shift was, and the story was; why are you acting weak, you are not the first one, you are being emotional," she said.