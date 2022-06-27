Singer Nandy's classy response over claims of hiding pregnancy

A number of gossip pages reached out to the songstress with congratulatory messages, something that forced her to respond.

In one of the messages, Nandy ironically responded to questions of whether is pregnant or not in a very classy way without denying or agreeing.

“Umegundua nini kwa hii picha (what have you discovered from this photo)? A fan captioned Nandy’s photo.

In a quick rejoinder, the singer replied; “Kwamba uyo dada ana mimba anaifichaaaa yaaani hata sijui kwann anafanya ivyooo khaaaa 😮,”.

Another user reached out to the singer telling her that Pregnancy is not a disease "Nandy Mimba sio ugonjwa” and she replied “kwani nimesemaaa naumwa 😢,”.

This is not the first time Nandy is being forced to address pregnancy rumuors. In January, she again refuted claims that she was pregnant for her fiancé Billnass, as well as the misconception that she is keeping the news away from the public eye.

The singer made it clear that she was not expectant, adding that when she does get pregnant the news will not be hidden from her fans.

“Kwa sasa hamna ujauzito, na mimi kama unafuatilia vizuri swala la uja uzito, huu ni mwaka wa pili sasa watu wanazungumzia. Nakumbuka nikifanya nyimbo ya Giza Kinene na nimeshiba zangu watu wanasema nina ujauzito. Sasa Uja uzito gani huo ambao haukuwi, wala sizai? Watu waache kupredict vitu, na nikiwa na uja uzito hakuna kitu cha kuficha

"(I'm not pregnant and if you've been following, this is the second year I've had to respond to pregnancy rumours. When I shot the video for Giza Kinene, I remember I'd just had a big meal and people still said I looked pregnant. How can I be pregnant without a baby bump? And even if it's well hidden, would it take that long to deliver? Let people stop this rumour, even if I got pregnant I wouldn't hide it),” Nandy said.

In September 2019, Nandy admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Rapper Billnass' baby, but she unfortunately lost the pregnancy.