Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

The drama was ignited by Nicah who mentioned Amber while giving examples of who she defines as a homewrecker. Nicah appealed to women in marriage to always pray for their husbands.

“This is a small notice from Nicah to my fellow women/wives. Kindly let’s put our husbands in prayers like never before.

"Sasa imagine ukose kumuombea atoke hapa nje apatane na (if you don't pray for your husband and he meets someone like) Amber Ray akuaibishe (you'll be embarrassed) in public hata ukimsamehe kila mtu anajua (and everyone will know if you forgive the ceheating). So let’s pray for our husbands. Yours truly Nicah the queen. Tusaidiane wenyewe kwa wenyewe (let's help each other),” Nicah said.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya

However, Amber Ray clapped back in a quick rejoinder alleging that Nicah was dumped by her ex-boyfriend because she is lazy.

Ray went on to accuses Nicah of being a hypocrite hiding in Christianity.

“Even when laziness is hidden behind prayers, it still shows when your husband leaves you for a hard worker and end up starting amazing shows like Dr Ofweneke Live.

"The blessed don’t need to beef with the miserable,” Amber Ray clapped back.

She further stated that just because she is never seen preaching and talking about the bible doesn’t mean that she knows nothing about religion.

Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

“This desperation is found in those who don’t see that we are not only going to heaven but we are also coming from heaven. Holiness begins with a change of mindset. It is in the mind of Christ and nobody else’s. Just because we don’t preach doesn’t mean we cannot! We just choose to show it.

"Yet we won’t show you what you want to see! We will show you what we are! The children of God you choose to have no Grace for because you choose to show hate in the name of advice. The mind of Christ is unlimited! Yours ain’t,” the social media influencer added.

However, Nicah was not ready to give up the fight as she kept on throwing shade at Ms Ray.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya

“Hii mambo nimemalizia hapa! Ni hayo tu. Let’s be proud in our own skin! Dark skin is beautiful, chocolate is beautiful and light skin is also beautiful. Ama tupige picha za knuckles tuone nani ajui kuoga,

“Hebu mnisaidie kudefine hard work... What are some of the hard work people do to pay bills? If you don’t gerrit forget about it. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa. Pray for your husbands kuna hard work inapigwa mahali,” Nicah signed off.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya