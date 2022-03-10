RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Nicah the Queen in an online fight with Amber Ray

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat

Gospel singer Nicah the Queen is embroiled in an ugly online spat with socialite and businesswoman Amber Ray.

Recommended articles

The drama was ignited by Nicah who mentioned Amber while giving examples of who she defines as a homewrecker. Nicah appealed to women in marriage to always pray for their husbands.

“This is a small notice from Nicah to my fellow women/wives. Kindly let’s put our husbands in prayers like never before.

"Sasa imagine ukose kumuombea atoke hapa nje apatane na (if you don't pray for your husband and he meets someone like) Amber Ray akuaibishe (you'll be embarrassed) in public hata ukimsamehe kila mtu anajua (and everyone will know if you forgive the ceheating). So let’s pray for our husbands. Yours truly Nicah the queen. Tusaidiane wenyewe kwa wenyewe (let's help each other),” Nicah said.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya

However, Amber Ray clapped back in a quick rejoinder alleging that Nicah was dumped by her ex-boyfriend because she is lazy.

Ray went on to accuses Nicah of being a hypocrite hiding in Christianity.

“Even when laziness is hidden behind prayers, it still shows when your husband leaves you for a hard worker and end up starting amazing shows like Dr Ofweneke Live.

"The blessed don’t need to beef with the miserable,” Amber Ray clapped back.

She further stated that just because she is never seen preaching and talking about the bible doesn’t mean that she knows nothing about religion.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

“This desperation is found in those who don’t see that we are not only going to heaven but we are also coming from heaven. Holiness begins with a change of mindset. It is in the mind of Christ and nobody else’s. Just because we don’t preach doesn’t mean we cannot! We just choose to show it.

"Yet we won’t show you what you want to see! We will show you what we are! The children of God you choose to have no Grace for because you choose to show hate in the name of advice. The mind of Christ is unlimited! Yours ain’t,” the social media influencer added.

However, Nicah was not ready to give up the fight as she kept on throwing shade at Ms Ray.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya

“Hii mambo nimemalizia hapa! Ni hayo tu. Let’s be proud in our own skin! Dark skin is beautiful, chocolate is beautiful and light skin is also beautiful. Ama tupige picha za knuckles tuone nani ajui kuoga,

“Hebu mnisaidie kudefine hard work... What are some of the hard work people do to pay bills? If you don’t gerrit forget about it. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa. Pray for your husbands kuna hard work inapigwa mahali,” Nicah signed off.

Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat
Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other in an online ugly spat Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

Gloves off as Nicah the Queen and Amber Ray roast each other online

Gospel singer, Size 8 admitted in hospital, update given

Gospel singer, Size 8 admitted in hospital, update given

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 [Photos]

Kate Actress, Jackie Matubia win big at Women in Film Awards 2022 [Photos]

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

I regret saying marriage is a scam - DJ Crème de la Crème after reuniting with wife

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Uhuru's Sh37 million watch gets Kenyans talking [Photos]

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

Betty Kyallo over the moon as she clocks 3M followers on Instagram

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

How Yaba’s 'Bestie' EP launch went down at the Alchemist [Video]

Trending

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100