RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations Otile for signing a multi-million deal

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal
Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal.

Recommended articles

On Monday, 6 June 2022 the Just in Love Music CEO was unveiled as the new Tecno Camon 19 Brand Ambassador and Chief creative officer.

The Dusuma hitmaker said that he is excited to join the Tecno family as one of their Ambassador.

“I am really thrilled and excited to officially announce my partnership Tecno Mobile Kenya with as their Brand Ambassador and the Chief Creative Officer for the Tecno Camon 19 Series. Super Super Excited for this great partnership #camon19ba #tecno #tecnokenya,” a thankful Otile Brown announced.

Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal.
Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal. Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal. Pulse Live Kenya

Otile’s lucrative deal with Tecno has excited a session of his fans and followers who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

jeffaflexx_ “Congratulations bro 👏👏👏👏”

masterpieceking_ Big stepper 💰🤟🏻

millicentokumu Congratulations 🔥

otilebrown_updates Congratulations Boss

bettykalekye Love to see it 🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations

beingmaggie_mashy Bizeee🔥 congratulations 👏

princearakaki Congratulations bro keep winning 💪💪💪

_w.a.y.n.e.__ To more wins champ👑❤️❤️

meshmfalme Finally a corporate endorsement for Obize. Happy for you Bize 🙌🔥👏.

Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal.
Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal. Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal. Pulse Live Kenya

In 2022, Singer Otile Brown made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

In 2020 Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga alias Otile Brown was ranked the most watched homegrown artist in Kenya by Billboard-a famous digital charting and award scheme platform in America. The list was based on a year of local YouTube views.

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal
Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal Pulse Live Kenya

In January, 2020, Otile Brown was nominated in the Best Pop Category in the Soundcity MVP Awards but unfortunately did not win. The same Year, Bad Man Shivo, earned another nomination at the AFRIMMA's “Best Male Category in East Africa” a nomination he later turned down.

In 2019, Otile launched his own Record Label dubbed “Just in Love Music” with singer Jovial as his first signee. However, the songstress did not last long at the stable as she exited in June the same year.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Actor Kevin Samuel opens up on his Igiza role, makes comeback in local scene

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Why Eric Omondi has been put on compulsory bed rest ahead of Ugandan show

Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax [Video]

Betty Kyallo unveils trailer of her reality series set to air on Showmax [Video]

Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

Joyce Omondi's emotional tribute to late father a year after his death

Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi acquire another multi-million mansion in the US

Vanessa Mdee & Rotimi acquire another multi-million mansion in the US

Actor Omosh Kizangila pours heart out as he mourns father's death

Actor Omosh Kizangila pours heart out as he mourns father's death

Samidoh, Joyce Wamama & Tonny Young thrill fans in concert at the KICC [Photos]

Samidoh, Joyce Wamama & Tonny Young thrill fans in concert at the KICC [Photos]

Huddah, Juma Jux deny dating despite latest video of them kissing [Video]

Huddah, Juma Jux deny dating despite latest video of them kissing [Video]

Trending

Wizkid and Tiwa Savage spotted together in the United States

Wizkid flanked by Ayo Animashaun, Tiwa Savage and Audu Makori [Tooxclusive]

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Diamond & Zuchu cause a stir with steamy 'Mtasubiri' performance [Video]

Diamond & Zuchu causes a stir with steamy 'Mtusubiri' performance [Video]