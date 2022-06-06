Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

On Monday, 6 June 2022 the Just in Love Music CEO was unveiled as the new Tecno Camon 19 Brand Ambassador and Chief creative officer.

The Dusuma hitmaker said that he is excited to join the Tecno family as one of their Ambassador.

“I am really thrilled and excited to officially announce my partnership Tecno Mobile Kenya with as their Brand Ambassador and the Chief Creative Officer for the Tecno Camon 19 Series. Super Super Excited for this great partnership #camon19ba #tecno #tecnokenya,” a thankful Otile Brown announced.

Otile Brown has signed his first major Ambassadorial deal. Pulse Live Kenya

Otile’s lucrative deal with Tecno has excited a session of his fans and followers who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

masterpieceking_ Big stepper 💰🤟🏻

millicentokumu Congratulations 🔥

otilebrown_updates Congratulations Boss

bettykalekye Love to see it 🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations

princearakaki Congratulations bro keep winning 💪💪💪

_w.a.y.n.e.__ To more wins champ👑❤️❤️

meshmfalme Finally a corporate endorsement for Obize. Happy for you Bize 🙌🔥👏.

Otile Brown the History Maker

In 2022, Singer Otile Brown made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

In 2020 Kenyan singer Jacob Obunga alias Otile Brown was ranked the most watched homegrown artist in Kenya by Billboard-a famous digital charting and award scheme platform in America. The list was based on a year of local YouTube views.

Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal Pulse Live Kenya

In January, 2020, Otile Brown was nominated in the Best Pop Category in the Soundcity MVP Awards but unfortunately did not win. The same Year, Bad Man Shivo, earned another nomination at the AFRIMMA's “Best Male Category in East Africa” a nomination he later turned down.