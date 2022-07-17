Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

The Dusuma hitmaker explained that he has found it hard to discern the true intentions of potential partners, pointing out that fame has further complicated his dating life.

“In this position I am, you don’t know whether the person you are meeting is sincere or not, it's a hard test. I think the best time to get a partner is on your way up once you get there it is hard to tell who is real and who is not,” Otile remarked during an interview on Saturday.

Kenyan singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The 30-year-old singer noted if he finds the right person he is willing to settle down insisting that he is not actively searching for a partner.

Otile has been previously romantically involved with socialite Vera Sidika and his most recent partner was Ethiopian Nabayet.

The star also warned his fans against falling for fraudsters who were impersonating him and milking money out of them. The singer has been consistently advising his fans against sending money to people claiming to be him.

Kenyan Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The singer urged those that have been victims to report the matter to relevant authorities

“I’m blessed and I don’t need to con a man or a woman for I have the ability to provide for myself and meet my daily needs. If truly you have been conned then follow the due process of law, involve the authorities” Otile said in a previous post.