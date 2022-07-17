RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

Authors:

Amos Robi

Otile Brown has not been involved with anyone after he ended his relationship with Ethiopian ex-girlfriend Nabayet

Otile Brown reveals why he is no rush to get into a relationship
Otile Brown reveals why he is no rush to get into a relationship

Kenyan RnB singer Jacob Obunga, stage name Otile Brown, has opened up on why he is not in a rush to get into a relationship.

Recommended articles

The Dusuma hitmaker explained that he has found it hard to discern the true intentions of potential partners, pointing out that fame has further complicated his dating life.

“In this position I am, you don’t know whether the person you are meeting is sincere or not, it's a hard test. I think the best time to get a partner is on your way up once you get there it is hard to tell who is real and who is not,” Otile remarked during an interview on Saturday.

READ: Otile Brown signs his first major ambassadorial deal [Photos]

Kenyan singer Otile Brown
Kenyan singer Otile Brown Kenyan singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The 30-year-old singer noted if he finds the right person he is willing to settle down insisting that he is not actively searching for a partner.

Otile has been previously romantically involved with socialite Vera Sidika and his most recent partner was Ethiopian Nabayet.

The star also warned his fans against falling for fraudsters who were impersonating him and milking money out of them. The singer has been consistently advising his fans against sending money to people claiming to be him.

READ: Otile Brown, 2 other celebrities warn fans of fraudsters using their names

Kenyan Singer Otile Brown
Kenyan Singer Otile Brown Kenyan Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The singer urged those that have been victims to report the matter to relevant authorities

“I’m blessed and I don’t need to con a man or a woman for I have the ability to provide for myself and meet my daily needs. If truly you have been conned then follow the due process of law, involve the authorities” Otile said in a previous post.

Otile revealed that fans were being swindled as much as Sh70,000.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eve Mungai gifts boyfriend phone worth Sh157K on his birthday

Eve Mungai gifts boyfriend phone worth Sh157K on his birthday

Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Stunning photos of Lupita Nyong’o’s exquisite ‘flowery’ photoshoot

Diana Marua & Bahati expecting baby number 3, Rayvanny ditches WCB Wasafi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Diana Marua & Bahati expecting baby number 3, Rayvanny ditches WCB Wasafi & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Bobi Wine lectures actor Terrence 'Lucious' Howard over meeting with Museveni

Bobi Wine lectures actor Terrence 'Lucious' Howard over meeting with Museveni

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Harmonize unleashes new rules as lover Kajala takes over as manager

Harmonize unleashes new rules as lover Kajala takes over as manager

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busi Lurayi found dead at her residence

Busi Lurayi [Twitter/Netflix SA]

Corazon Kwamboka breaks silence after Frankie made her secrets public

Frankie Just GymIt and Corazon Kwamboka