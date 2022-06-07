RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Otile Brown shares photos of the new mansion he is building

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

For real buying a house is not the same as building one - Otile Brown

Kenyan singer Otile Brown has shared photos of a new mansion he is building and his fans are happy.

Taking to his Insta-stories Otile mentioned that he is in the race to complete the mansion within the next 5 months.

“For real buying a house is not the same as building one … building is special trying to finish this in five months inshallah. Its two months and now,” Otile Brown shared.

The Dusuma hitmaker is among celebrities who own beautiful mansions in Kenya. In the recent days, a good number of celebrities have been investing in their rural areas, with the aim of owning a worthy place to call home.

Other celebrities who have shared photos of their houses include; Jalang’o, Khaligraph Jones, Bahati, Music Producer Teddy B, Comedian Oga Obinna, Anthony Ndiema and singer Sudi Boy and Timmy Tdat.

Otile shared photos of his house days after signing his first major ambassadorial deal. On Monday, 6 June 2022 the Just in Love Music CEO was unveiled as the new Tecno Camon 19 Brand Ambassador and Chief creative officer.

The singer said that he is excited to join the Tecno family as one of their Ambassador.

“I am really thrilled and excited to officially announce my partnership Tecno Mobile Kenya with as their Brand Ambassador and the Chief Creative Officer for the Tecno Camon 19 Series. Super Super Excited for this great partnership #camon19ba #tecno #tecnokenya,” a thankful Otile Brown announced.

Otile’s lucrative deal with Tecno has excited a session of his fans and followers who took to the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

In 2022, Singer Otile Brown made history, becoming the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

“Look at what y’all did... y’all are some amazing human beings thank you for the 1 million YouTube subs… Obizeeeee #justinlovemusic,” wrote Otile Brown.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

