The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pozze claims to know who's behind violent ambush with guns at his studio

Fabian Simiyu

Pozze desires solitude after being ambushed by armed goons in his studio.

Musician Willy Paul
Musician Willy Paul

Musician Willy Paul turned to his Instagram account on August 18 to reveal that he was ambushed by armed goons in his studio.

Recommended articles

In his statement, Willy Paul strongly implied that he is aware of the identity of those responsible for the ambush, although he refrained from disclosing the specific name of the individual.

"I wonder why you'd do that, boss stay out of my life. Sending people with guns to my studio won't help. Leave me alone," Willy Paul wrote.

Kenyan Singer, Willy Paul
Kenyan Singer, Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: The war is against poverty not me- Willy Paul lashes out at Mr. Seed again

He further elaborated that he is already ten steps ahead of the individual who orchestrated the goon's ambush.

Wrapping up his statement, he cautioned that the individual ought to be forewarned, as appearances can be deceptive and while he may seem foolish, he certainly isn't.

Willy Paul previously asserted that individuals were targeting his life. In February, he divulged details about encountering people who began berating him after an encounter at a petrol station.

"The owner of this car found me when I parked my car at the Rubis gas station, they took out a camera and started recording, insulting me for no reason. They called me all the names because they knew I was in public, and I wouldn't do anything," Willy wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan singer Willy Paul
Kenyan singer Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

In June 2022, Willy Paul made a statement declaring himself a solitary man. However, he clarified that his loneliness was attributed to the absence of peace of mind in his life.

Continuing, he expressed his belief that certain individuals were pursuing him, as evidenced by recurring flat tires in his car.

He claimed at the time that it was his fellow artists who were using witchcraft against him and that they were not going to succeed in putting him down.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nimekasirika!!! Kwani gari itashinda ikipata puncture? Wasanii wachaneni na mimi, waganga wenu hawaniwezi. Ati oh mnajua naenda kutoa mahits hapa mnanitafutatafuta. Hamwezi niua, you can never kill me. I can never die, I will never die." Willy said.

Willy Paul
Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Even after openly asserting that his life was at risk, some of his fans remained skeptical, considering it a potential attempt to gain attention.

Willy has previously asserted that he stands alone as the sole artist representing the Kenyan flag, attributing this distinction to the numerous hits he releases. However, this statement generated diverse reactions.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zari Hassan elevates son's birthday with sleek Mercedes Benz

Zari Hassan elevates son's birthday with sleek Mercedes Benz

Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Pozze claims to know who's behind violent ambush with guns at his studio

Pozze claims to know who's behind violent ambush with guns at his studio

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Actions that made Nelly the Goon's Lang'ata neighbours teach him a lesson

Actions that made Nelly the Goon's Lang'ata neighbours teach him a lesson

Jalang’o shares throwback photo of ‘church colleagues’

Jalang’o shares throwback photo of ‘church colleagues’

Why Chameleone didn't join university immediately after S.6

Why Chameleone didn't join university immediately after S.6

Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

Joseph Hellon compares Johnson Mwakazi's success with Esther Arunga's downfall

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux