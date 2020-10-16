Celebrated Kenyan singer Sudi Mohammed popularly known as Sudi Boy is mourning the death of his cousin, Rehema Kingi.

The Banati hit maker took to social media to make the announcement, as he apologized to his fans saying that he will not be able to release his much-anticipated hit song on Friday, as he had promised them because of the loss.

Sudi Boy, in the post seen by Pulse Live, however, promised that he will announce a new date for release of his new song.

Singer Sudi Boy in mourning

“Mambo vipi watu wangu mtaniwia radhi leo sito weza kuachia ngoma kwasababu tumepatwa na msiba wa cousin yangu kwajina rehema kingi kaaga dunia jana kwahiyo inshallah nta wapa update siku ya kuachia ngoma R.I.P Rehema Kingi. Inna lillahi wainna ileihi rajiun,” said the singer.

Upon seeing his post, his fans went ahead to send messages of condolence to Sudi and his entire family.

Singer Sudi Boy in mourning

urmillah_love Pole

samuelketan R.I.P

gitau299 Poleni sana

moudy2152 Innallilahi wainaillah rajiun

djjr254 Pole Sana My Brother, Jipe Nguvu, Itakua Sawa 🙏🏼

nemanja_al_farsi Pole buddy

djdeklack Pole kwa msiba bro

arniedice Pole kaka kwa msiba🙏ngoma tunaitegea brah 🔥🔥