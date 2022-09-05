Singer Tanasha Donna blasts blogger after media interview

The singer through her Instagram stories shared details of how a blogger asked for an interview where they talked about music and art but ended up using negative content in the final publication.

“Some bloggers are disrespectful out here, a Tanzanian blogger messaged me and was calling me back to back for an interview. I gave it to them so they don’t feel like I’m full of myself since they’ve been trying to get to me for time now,” Tanasha narrated.

She further said the blogger used clique bait to get the attention of the their audience.

Singer Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

"The blogger sends me questions and make it seem as if their focus is on the art… even asked when the new movie I’m featured in is dropping, aske about my music, lifestyle of course amongst other stuff buy then edited and cropped the part that will appear most controversial and in such a disrespectful way.

To make it worse use the stupidest clickbait instead of focusing on the art focus is on gossip and this is why I don’t do a lot of interviews,” Tanasha Donna said.

The singer said using controversial content to sell was getting aged and it was very disrespectful and that there was a disrespect in the industry was too much.

Singer Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Tanasha Donna spills on how artists pay to get awards

Tanasha Donna recently slammed music awards citing interference in the determination of winners.

Tanasha said most awards are given after artists cough up some money, narrating that she has once been approached to ‘purchase’ an award.

Singer Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

"Imagine I once thought of buying an award some years back (was advised to) then thought to myself... How am I paying for a trophy as if this trophy is what determines my worth,” Tanasha said.