Wahu lights up internet with photos of a young Tumiso Mathenge as she turns 16

Through her Instagram page, Wahu shared photos of Tumiso from her young age to her current photos where is all grown up. The songstress then shares a heartwarming caption wishing her daughter who is turning 16 a happy birthday.

Wahu recalled first holding her daughter describing the moment as emotional and expressed her adoration for her firstborn daughter.

“In the early hours of 1st of August 2006, I held you in my arms for the very first time...tears flowed freely as I examined every inch of the little person who had been forming in me for 9 exciting months. I genuinely can't describe that moment,”

Tumiso Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

“Today..that little person turns a full 16 years old!! I'm overjoyed and grateful to God for you @tumi.mathenge my sweetheart.....my tomato...my angel...my sweet love. God, continue to engulf this young queen with your love. Protect her and give her wisdom and grace to negotiate this life, and continue to guide her into her beautiful purpose. TUMI, I love you with everything that I am,” read Wahu’s post.

A young Tumi Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

Tumiso Mathenge has grown to follow her parents’ footsteps although in a different way, at 16, she has founded her own foundation called girl to girl foundation where she addresses matters regarding girls’ menstrual health.

Besides menstrual health, Tumiso is also an environmental and wildlife conservationist.

Tumiso Mathenge Pulse Live Kenya

The Mathenge family is soon having an addition as Wahu and Nameless are expecting their third child together. The couple continue to serve couple goals and in December 2020 they were marking their 23rd anniversary since they started dating.