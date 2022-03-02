Singer Yemi Alade lands new global Ambassadorial deal

The global Afro-pop star has been tasked with the responsibility of encouraging Africans to unite and get vaccinated against Covid-19.

For over a year, the songstress has been vocal about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, the importance of vaccine equality, and the need to dispel myths around Covid-19 and vaccines.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Pulse Live Kenya

“I’m delighted to be a part of #ItsUptoUs, a movement that encourages Africans to take up the responsibility in making the world safe again. I’m happy to lend my voice to this important issue and moment.

“My involvement in this whole conversation aims at reminding Africans of the power they have to make change in their communities, and in the lives of their friends and families, by getting vaccinated,” Yemi remarked.

On March 9, 2022 the singer is expected to release a campaign Unity Anthem, accompanied by an #ItsUpToUs dance challenge choreographed by 21-year-old Zambian social media star and choreographer, Mooya Musunga.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Pulse Live Kenya

Since Covid-19 began, the Mastercard Foundation has been working to ensure communities across Africa access accurate information about how to protect themselves.

“Vaccines remain critical for saving lives and livelihoods. But, misinformation spreads fast, so we need to be smarter and more creative to spread the right information faster. People make the right choices to protect themselves and their families when they have the facts,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation.

According to Dr John Nkenagsong, Director of the Africa CDC, Covid-19 vaccine acceptance is important in achieving herd immunity and safeguarding citizens in Africa and globally against the virus and its variants.

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Pulse Live Kenya

To date, less than 12 percent of the continent has been fully vaccinated against the virus.