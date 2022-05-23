RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Zuchu involved in an accident ahead of her Nigerian show

Dennis Milimo

Pray for me, I’m hurt 😞 and confused - Zuchu

WCB signee Zuchu
WCB signee Zuchu

WCB Wasafi signee Zuhura Othman Soud stage name Zuchu is nursing a knee injury after being involved in an accident.

The Sukari hitmaker shared the sad news via her official Twitter handle at a time she was in hospital receiving treatment. In the short video, a doctor could be seen stitching her knee wound – but she did not mention the nature of the accident she was involved in.

The singer was involved in the accident ahead of her scheduled Nigerian show and now she is in dilemma on whether to cancel the show or not.

WCB signee Zuchu
WCB signee Zuchu WCB signee Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

“Nimepata ajali ndogo iliyo umiza goti langu jana siku moja kabla ya safari yangu kwenda kuperform Kwenye show Ya Muhimu kwangu nchini Nigeria. (I was involved in a minor accident that left me with a knee Injury yesterday night, ahead of my very important show in Nigeria). Canceling a show is one of the hardest decisions siwezi as an artist leo ndo nimejua .Nitakwenda hivyohivyo,” Zuchu said.

The songstress also disclosed that her manger Dorice Mziray keeps on insisting that she should cancel the upcoming show and priorities her health first.

She went on to ask her fans to make a prayer for her – stating that she is optimistic that she will make it to Nigeria despite sustaining a knee injury.

WCB signee Zuchu
WCB signee Zuchu WCB signee Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

“My manager keeps telling me Afya ni muhimu ila najua ntajiskia vibaya zaidi kutaka kucancell kwenye show kama hii naona bora nikapambanie stagini so pray for me. Am hurt 😞 and confused,” Zuchu confessed.

Zuchu’s fans and followers joined the conversation wishing her quick recovery.

Zuchu the History Maker

In March 2021, WCB signee Zuhura Othman Soud better known by her stage name Zuchu made history by becoming the first female artiste in East Africa to clock 1 million subscribers on YouTube. She also became the first female artiste in Africa to achieve such a milestone within 11 months.

WCB signee Zuchu
WCB signee Zuchu WCB signee Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

On June 17, 2021, Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to be awarded the Golden Plaque by the YouTube Community after her channel surpassed the 1 Million subscribers mark.

The WCB signee also became the first female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa to clock over 1 million views on YouTube within 22 hours through her song, Sukari.

Zuchu who was officially unveiled as a WCB signee back in April 2020 has been setting and breaking her own records with just months into the music industry.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

