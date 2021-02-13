Size 8 Reborn is set to grace the airwaves starting this Valentine's Day Sunday with a brand new radio show.

Announcing her new role, the Lift My Hands singer explained that she will be joining Milele FM together with DJ Ray for the brand new "Tambira Milele" show.

"NEW DOORS FOR GODS GLORY: Brand new youthful gospel show #TAMBIRAMILELE on @milelefm hosted by Size 8 reborn and DJ Ray. Every Sunday starting this Sunday 14TH from 10am to 2pm cc @djray_kenya. Kweli mungu UMETENDA! Injili isonge mbele. Gospel music. Jesus is Lord," the crooner announced.

Size 8 Reborn with Milele FM presenters

The announcement comes just days after she released her latest single, Umetenda.

She has been hosting the woman-centred "Minji Minji" show on Rembo TV following her long hiatus from media in 2019.

The Pale Pale crooner also faced a marital scandal in 2020 after her husband DJ Mo was exposed by Instagram influencer Edgar Obare.