Snoop Dogg announces he is finally quitting smoking

The rapper made this known through his latest Instagram post on Thursday, November 16, 2023, noting that he came to this decision after conversing with his family.

His post read, "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time."

Snoop then made another post, a picture of himself once again, asking for privacy from his followers and the public. The news came as a huge shock to social media users and the rapper's fans, considering the fact that his smoking has been a huge part of his identity and brand for decades. The rapper has scored deals, movie roles, and many more due to his love for weed.

The rapper has made no secret of his love for smoking throughout his entire career. Additionally, he has narrated his experiences getting stoned with other musicians, such as Ed Sheeran, Matthew McConaughey, and Willie Nelson. The rapper once disclosed that he started smoking at the age of 18 during an exclusive preview of Martha Stewart’s iHeartRadio podcast in 2022.

Back in 2014, the rapper confessed to smoking drugs in the bathroom of the White House, alleging that the FBI or the CIA helped him sneak the cannabis in. He made the revelation during an interview with popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.