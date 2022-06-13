Socialite Amber Ray introduces new boyfriend to the world [Photos]

On Sunday, Amber’s new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo used his Instagram page to share photos having a good time with Ms Ray - an affirmation that the two are an item.

“Partner in crime for life” Kennedy captioned his photo while posing with Amber Ray.

Socialite Amber Ray introduces her new boyfriend Kennedy Rapudo Pulse Live Kenya

The pictures shared by Kennedy had been accompanied by Jay Z and Beyonce’s song Bonnie and Clyde.

“All I need in this world of sin, is me and my girlfriend,” plus 'Young Forever'by Jay Z and Mr Hudson.

Amber Ray followed the suit, putting up a photo where she is seen fixing her man’s shirt with the caption “It’s the dimple for me”,

The introduction of Amber Ray’s new boyfriend comes at a time she has been embroiled in an ugly online spat with her ex-boyfriend IB Kabba.

The two have been throwing shade at each other on a daily basis, with each day uncovering little known details about their past relationship.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but…The woman who didn't marry you because you were poor or not her type, will most likely find a good nice man who fits her criteria and live happily ever after. No, she won't suffer or regret. Stop watching too many Sierra Leone movies,” Amber Ray’s post aimed at Kabba states.

Kabba clapped back with; ‘If I knew the person she was from the start, I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had but it seems that she has moved on many times before.

“I hope you can clean her up. Tell her to take showers all the time and stop living a fake life on social media and stop having intimacy in the bushes. She really needs to grow up. Good luck x,”.

Amber started a relationship with the basketball player after divorcing businessman Jamal Rohosafi where she had been married as the second wife.

