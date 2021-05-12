Socialite Amber Ray in an ugly public fallout with Bonfire’s Sarah Kabu (Screenshot)

On Wednesday, Amber Ray put up a post, that say; "Jabo jabo, If no one has ever labelled you a Slayqueen ... that means you have never dressed well or looked good”.

The statement promoted Sara Kabu to join the conversation stating that she can’t compete with Ray when it comes to beauty and dressing, but when it comes to business she beats her hands down.

Amber Ray in an ugly public fallout with Bonfire’s Sarah Kabu (screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Sarah's Comment

“Hahaha Amber and Phoi when it comes to beauty and dressing hata hatuwezi bishana... nyinyi mko juu👏👏👏 i would vote for you as the most beautiful and glamorous women in Kenya. Lakini niki attend mkutano ya first ladies wa senetors governors mps and top CEOs all over kenya najua siwezi kosa kustand out vile mimi hustand out kwa world travel awards🔥🔥🔥 but much love from #thekabus enjoy your life many slayqueens are looking up to u... I respect lanes❤️” wrote Sarah Kambu.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Amber Ray hit back with no Chills, accusing Sarah hoping from one Instagram page to the other commenting nonsensical stuff.

Amber Hits Back

“@sarahkabu Talking about standing out, indeed you are the most outstanding CEO wife on Instagram streets. Not minding your own business is your greatest strength . Out of all senators, governors , mps and CEOs wives you are the most organised that’s why you have enough time to hop from one page to the other commenting nonsensical stuff . Cheers....... back to your lane madam ceo, as president of second wives you are not welcome here!” said Amber Ray.

The fallout between the two attracted lots of comments from Amber’s fans, with everyone trying hard to get his or her opinion heard.