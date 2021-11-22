Socialite Corazon Kwamboka talks going back to law practice after 5 years

Socialite and Lawyer Corazon Kwamboka has expressed desire to revive her career as a lawyer, five years after being admitted to the bar.
Taking to her Instagram page, Kwamboka said that she only practiced for 6 months after becoming an advocate of the High Court.
“21/11/16. Happy anniversary, 5 years since I became an Advocate of the High Court. After this I only practiced for 6months," said Ms Kwamboka.
Kwamboka added that she has travelled to more 25 countries and experienced everything she ever wanted and now she is ready to embark on her career.
“Lately I’ve been having this desire to get back into practice, I’ve travelled to more than 25 countries, seen the world and lived my life, I’ve experienced everything I ever dreamed of, I’m older now and ready to do something I wanted to do since I was a little girl,” she said.
Baby Number two
Away from the career talk, Kwamboka is expecting baby number two with her fiancé Frankie Just GymIt. The couple made the revelation in September this year.
“Thank you Jehovah for blessing my womb yet again!!! How many praises can I sing, how loud can I say thank you my God. From a hopeless Endo warrior to a soon to be mom of 2!!!
"To my angel; Your big brother and I can’t wait to meet you and to love you forever,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.
On the other hand, an excited Frankie also put a beautiful family portrait, saying he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.
“And the family keeps growing! We can’t wait to meet you..” wrote Frankie.
In July, the two love birds were celebrating two years of being together as a couple.
“2 solid years with the sweetest, most annoying, absolutely understanding human. 2 years of the best experiences and of abundance of blessings. To many more baby #franzon
Ten toes down hubby, I love you.” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.
