Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implants removal claims[Video]

On Wednesday, October 5, the socialite came out saying she had opted to do away with her cosmetic implants which she had to enlarge parts of her body but it stands out that it all was nothing less of clout chasing.

In a series of posts and insta stories to her over 2M Instagram followers, the mother of one disclosed that the implants had adverse side effects on her body to a point that they threatened her life further urging ladies not to take the direction she had.

She then went ahead to promise that she will be sharing videos of the surgeries she had in removing the implants and true to her word, she shared bits of the video as she got ready for the surgery.

But it did not show any of the procedures other than numerous wires on her legs and chest promising to release the whole footage of the procedure on Friday, October 7.

She kept her followers waiting for the better part of the day but nothing came up until late in the night after 9:00 PM only for her to release a song on her YouTube channel.

"The full booty removal surgery will be out on YouTube today at 8:00 PM YouTube: Vera Sidika. Big thanks to my team of doctors and my anesthesiologist for filming the entire procedure Love," she wrote.

It is now clear that there is nothing that did happen to Vera, everything is as intact as it has been.

Apparently, this is a trend that many musicians are trying out in the music industry which has been supported by comedian Eric Omondi.