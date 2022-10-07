RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implants removal claims[Video]

Masia Wambua

The socialite was expected to release a video on the removal of her implants she claimed almost ended her life.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Kenyan businesswoman and socialite, Vera Sidika has released a new song amidst heightened claims from her that she had surgery to remove her implants.

On Wednesday, October 5, the socialite came out saying she had opted to do away with her cosmetic implants which she had to enlarge parts of her body but it stands out that it all was nothing less of clout chasing.

In a series of posts and insta stories to her over 2M Instagram followers, the mother of one disclosed that the implants had adverse side effects on her body to a point that they threatened her life further urging ladies not to take the direction she had.

Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika
Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

She then went ahead to promise that she will be sharing videos of the surgeries she had in removing the implants and true to her word, she shared bits of the video as she got ready for the surgery.

But it did not show any of the procedures other than numerous wires on her legs and chest promising to release the whole footage of the procedure on Friday, October 7.

She kept her followers waiting for the better part of the day but nothing came up until late in the night after 9:00 PM only for her to release a song on her YouTube channel.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]

"The full booty removal surgery will be out on YouTube today at 8:00 PM YouTube: Vera Sidika. Big thanks to my team of doctors and my anesthesiologist for filming the entire procedure Love," she wrote.

It is now clear that there is nothing that did happen to Vera, everything is as intact as it has been.

Apparently, this is a trend that many musicians are trying out in the music industry which has been supported by comedian Eric Omondi.

She has also disabled the comments section after facing comments both negative and positive and even faced body shaming.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
