The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau calls out gov't over Mathare shelter crisis

Miriam Mwende

Sofiya Nzau has launched a campaign to assist displaced people in Mathare with temporary shelter after vising the area.

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau
'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau
  • Singer Sofiya Nzau advocates for flood-displaced people in Nairobi's Mathare area
  • Nzau notes that the government has done little to assist in resettling the affected residents
  • President Ruto announced prioritisation of the National Housing Fund for building homes for displaced individuals in his Labour Day speech

Recommended articles

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau has added her voice to advocacy efforts as the city reckons with mass displacement of people following heavy flooding in Nairobi this month.

Speaking of the situation in Mathare, Nzau noted that the government has done little to assist in resettling residents who were forced to evacuate at the beginning of May.

Following an on-site visit recently, the 'Mwanake' singer expressed that the situation is more dire than she expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We found out that the situation in Mathare is really bad. So many families have lost their homes and each other, some have lost their loved ones to the floods... and some of them it's the separation of husband and wife - the wife is living in a church and the husband is living in a mosque.

Kenyan dance-electronic sensation, Sofiya Nzau
Kenyan dance-electronic sensation, Sofiya Nzau Kenyan dance-electronic sensation, Sofiya Nzau Pulse Live Kenya

"What we want to bring awareness to is that the people of Mathare need shelter and the government is not helping. The affordable houses are available but they're [the government] not helping the people of Mathare with them," she stated in a video posted on Wednesday.

READ: Ruto announces cash relief for those displaced by floods in Nairobi

In collaboration with a local CBO, the Mathare Social Justice Centre, Nzau is raising funds to construct a temporary shelter that will ease congestion in the few available areas where displaced persons are living.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we can be able to build something for them to sleep in as they are figuring out their lives, because most of them lost their jobs," she appealed.

During his Labour Day speech on May 1, 2024, President Ruto announced that the National Housing Fund would be prioritised to build homes for those displaced from riparian lands and low-cost housing projects in the April/May flooding crisis.

In his national address on May 3, 2024, he further ordered the Ministry of Interior to ensure the evacuation was effected and those displaced were also relocated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evacuation order affecting people living in unplanned settlements and riparian reserves was to take effect by 6:30 p.m. of the same day.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki,
Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

In a May 4, 2024 notice, CS Kithure Kindiki confirmed that the government had set up 138 camps in 18 counties to accommodate 62,061 individuals from 14,771 households.

By May 6, 2024, 181,000 people in 40,000 households living in Nairobi riparian reserves had been vacated permanently. CS Kindiki noted that by May 31, 2024 all 40,000 households will have received a one-off Sh10,000 eviction stipend for their relocation.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sheila Wegesha's ex-husband talks about their past as dancer is finally laid to rest

Sheila Wegesha's ex-husband talks about their past as dancer is finally laid to rest

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau calls out gov't over Mathare shelter crisis

'Mwaki' singer Sofiya Nzau calls out gov't over Mathare shelter crisis

Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Standard Group seasoned reporter Shadrack Mitty dies

Finally! Venue & ticket prices for long-awaited Israel Mbonyi Nairobi concert

Finally! Venue & ticket prices for long-awaited Israel Mbonyi Nairobi concert

Jackie Matubia ready to take legal action as she fires back at actress Auudi Rowa

Jackie Matubia ready to take legal action as she fires back at actress Auudi Rowa

Are Kenyans ready for Chappelle humour? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Are Kenyans ready for Chappelle humour? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

Mdundo mixer honours artists and brands in vibrant event at Nairobi Street Kitchen

Mdundo mixer honours artists and brands in vibrant event at Nairobi Street Kitchen

South Africa's gov't goes after late Zahara's property over tax evasion

South Africa's gov't goes after late Zahara's property over tax evasion

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo and his girlfriend Shiko Nguru

Mike Mondo speaks on toxic relationship & how his kids saved him from despair

A collage showing (From left): Dorea Chege & Dj Dibul, Rev Lucy Natasha & Prophet Carmel, and Size 8 & DJ Mo

Top 10 hottest Kenyan celeb couples in 2024

President William Ruto and Kate Actress during a tour of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

Kate Actress announces major career move after visiting Tyler Perry Studios

Njugush, Mammito and Abel Mutua

Top content creators react after fresh demand by KFCB